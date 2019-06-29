Sophie Turner is making the most of her days before her big wedding. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star has been relaxing and soaking up the French sunshine with fiancé Joe Jonas. She has been relaxing in the French sunshine ahead of her second wedding to Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star reportedly made a bold statement with a feminist t-shirt as she left the Crillon le Brave in the Vaucluse after a dinner to celebrate her impending nuptials. Sophie donned could be seen leaving the eatery with her family. She was also joined by sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra who made a statement of her own in a metallic shirt dress.

The feminist phrase on Sophie's shirt read: We Should All Be Feminists. The Sansa Stark actress paired the top with high-waisted cream trousers with taupe sunglasses perched on top of her head. While Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous, showing off a hint of her slender pins. The beauty flaunted her amazing figure in the fitted metallic dress.

Joe and Sophie were seen arriving at the Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians village, where they will reportedly host their wedding reception, according to local media. Us Weekly reported that the actress and singer had settled on Paris, a source spilled: 'Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake.....There'll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.'

It sounds like Sophie's second wedding is going to be quite a fun affair.