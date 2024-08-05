Who Is Victoria Canal? Tom Cruise Sparks New Romance Rumors With Spanish Singer Who Performed With Coldplay at Glastonbury Festival

There's a new woman in Tom Cruise's life. The 62-year-old "Mission: Impossible" star has ignited romance rumors with Spanish singer Victoria Canal, whom he met earlier this year at the Glastonbury Festival in England. Canal, 25, performed with Coldplay during their electrifying headlining set in June, while Cruise was seen watching from the VIP section.

Sources also indicate that after their encounter at the music festival in June, the duo's friendship has now evolved into a romantic relationship, with an insider noting that they have become "inseparable." According to crew members, Cruise even extended the rare invitation to the singer to visit the set of "Mission: Impossible 8" in Oxfordshire.

New Woman in Cruise's Life

"Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends," a source told the Sun.

"It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable," the insider added, referencing the pair's 35-year age gap.

"They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It's all been happening in plain sight."

A few days after meeting at Glastonbury, the singer accompanied the Hollywood actor to the "Twisters" premiere in London and even traveled with him in a helicopter to the event.

Later, the two were seen walking through the city, laughing together.

"We met backstage at Glastonbury and talked about the upcoming premiere we were both going to and he said, 'roll with me!'" Canal wrote on Instagram.

It appears that helicopter rides have become a regular activity for the pair, who were seen at the Battersea Power Station's helipad in London just a week later.

Eagle-eyed observers even noticed Cruise affectionately zipping up Canal's coat before their departure, the outlet reports.

Love Is In The Air

The duo later attended Bruce Springsteen's sold-out concert at Wembley Stadium, where they were seen rocking out to The Boss from the VIP section.

"I should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but I'm too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i've ever made ! xxxx" Canal captioned an Instagram post of herself with Springsteen and Cruise.

Canal, who was born without her right forearm due to amniotic band syndrome, released her debut EP in 2022, which featured her major hit "Swan Song."

The song quickly caught the interest of Chris Martin, who praised it as "one of the best songs ever written."

He subsequently invited her to perform onstage during Coldplay's set at Glastonbury and signed her to his record label, Parlophone.

She's scheduled to begin a tour across Europe and North America following the recent release of her single "California Sober."

Cruise's alleged new relationship follows his split from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, earlier this year.