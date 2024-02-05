Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Makes History after Winning Fourth Album of the Year Honor; Full List of Nominees and Winners

The 2024 Grammy Awards unfolded on Sunday, February 4, with female artists making a solid impact and dominating major categories on a night that was aptly dubbed the 'Year of the Women.' Taylor Swift made history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award. Billie Eilish won Song of the Year with "What Was I Made For?"

Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year for "Flowers." The ceremony's live performances were also dominated by women. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell delivered a moving performance. Other performers included the likes of Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, the latter memorably duetting with Luke Combs on a rendition of her hit "Fast Car."

The Big Night

Prominent figures like SZA, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish received the most nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards. The ceremony introduced three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Comedian Trevor Noah was the host of the event, marking his fourth time in this role.

The South African-born former host of the "Daily Show," Trevor Noah, had previously hosted the Grammy Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The ceremony also featured electrifying performances by top artists such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and more.

Legendary rocker Billy Joel made an appearance, performing his new song "Turn the Lights Back On." Additionally, U2 performed live at the Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Winners List

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Winner: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I'm Just Ken

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – "-" (Subtract)

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

BEST R&B SONG

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love

Coco Jones – ICU

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

WINNER: SZA – Snooze

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

WINNER:SZA – SOS

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Asake & Olamide – Amapiano

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

WINNER: Tyla – Water

BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

WINNER: Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

WINNER: Peso Pluma – Génesis

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin' in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark – Buried

WINNER: Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

WINNER: Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin' on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

WINNER: Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

WINNER: Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman...

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don't Hurt Me

WINNER: Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before

Romy and Fred again.. – Strong

WINNERS: Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

WINNER: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Theron Thomas

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

WINNER: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy