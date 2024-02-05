Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Makes History after Winning Fourth Album of the Year Honor; Full List of Nominees and Winners

The 2024 Grammy Awards unfolded on Sunday, February 4, with female artists making a solid impact and dominating major categories on a night that was aptly dubbed the 'Year of the Women.' Taylor Swift made history by winning her fourth Album of the Year award. Billie Eilish won Song of the Year with "What Was I Made For?"
Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year for "Flowers." The ceremony's live performances were also dominated by women. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell delivered a moving performance. Other performers included the likes of Dua Lipa and Tracy Chapman, the latter memorably duetting with Luke Combs on a rendition of her hit "Fast Car."
The Big Night
Prominent figures like SZA, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish received the most nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards. The ceremony introduced three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.
The South African-born former host of the "Daily Show," Trevor Noah, had previously hosted the Grammy Awards in 2021, 2022, and 2023.
The ceremony also featured electrifying performances by top artists such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and more.
Legendary rocker Billy Joel made an appearance, performing his new song "Turn the Lights Back On." Additionally, U2 performed live at the Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
Winners List
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Winner: Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I'm Just Ken
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – "-" (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (INCLUDES FILM AND TELEVISION)
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
BEST R&B SONG
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
Coco Jones – ICU
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
WINNER: SZA – Snooze
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
WINNER:SZA – SOS
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Asake & Olamide – Amapiano
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
WINNER: Tyla – Water
BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
WINNER: Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
BEST MÚSICA MEXICANA ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
WINNER: Peso Pluma – Génesis
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma – Don Juan
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers – Rustin' in the Rain
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark – Buried
WINNER: Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
BEST ALTERNATIVE JAZZ ALBUM
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin' on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
WINNER: Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
WINNER: Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman...
BEST POP DANCE RECORDING
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don't Hurt Me
WINNER: Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
Romy and Fred again.. – Strong
WINNERS: Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
WINNER: Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
WINNER: Theron Thomas
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
WINNER: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy