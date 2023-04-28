BTS Jimin Joins Indian Superstar Ranveer Singh and Hollywood Celebs in a Star-studded Event

K-pop boy band member Jimin is in New York to attend the reopening event of luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. Indian superstar Ranveer Singh and Hollywood stars Florence Pugh, Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, Michael B Jordan, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Thai BL drama's charming boy Metawin are also going to join him for the event.

Park Jimin and Ranveer Singh in New York

Park Jimin, who is also the brand ambassador of the event, is already in New York for the event. Known for his impeccable style sense got rave reviews for his red-carpet look for the event.

He was seen donning a trendy asymmetrical suit jacket and dress pants, with a touch of daring by leaving his chest exposed underneath. The look was a perfect balance of sophistication and edginess. But what really caught everyone's attention were the accessories â€“ a single, eye-catching brooch.

Jimin's minimalist approach to jewelry was a refreshing departure from the over-the-top bling people often see in the music industry.

Ranveer Singh was the only invitee from Bollywood to the event. He too rocked the look and made netizens gaga over his style. The actor known for his flamboyant style flaunted a white monotone suit and blew kisses to his fans. Not only did the monotone suit grab eyeballs, but it was also his accessories which added the perfect oomph to the look. On the suit were brooches from Tiffany & Co. along with a silver neckpiece that adorned his bare chest.

The actor was also spotted on the streets of New York the day before, flaunting in the Gucci x Adidas line. Ranveer Singh appears to have taken his A-game to the streets of New York.