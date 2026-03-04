Our Universe Episode 9: Everything We Know So Far

Our Universe episode 9 will air on tvN on Wednesday (March 4) at 10:40 PM KST. The romantic comedy drama, starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will follow Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin in the upcoming episode. The duo is likely to make some big decisions in this chapter because of Sun Gyu Tae's actions.

The shocking cliffhanger of episode 8 revealed the true intention of Gyu Tae, who pretended to care about Tae Hyung, Woo Joo, and Hyun Jin. He was actually behind Sun Woo Jin's insurance money and was willing to hurt anyone for it. When Hyun Jin caught him red-handed, he tried to hurt her. Will his actions negatively impact the relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun-jin?

What to Expect?

The newly released stills tease an emotional farewell between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin. A photo shows Tae Hyung looking at Hyun Jin while holding his luggage bag. Meanwhile, another set of stills hints at big revelations. An image shows Tae Hyung reading a notebook while sitting in Woo Jin and Hyun Joo's room. The book might reveal the real reason why Woo Jin left Tae Hyun at an orphanage. Tae Hyung can be seen struggling to hold back his tears while reading the book.

The producers have shared that Tae Hyung will face an unexpected truth. According to the production team, the upcoming episode of this romance drama will feature an emotional farewell between Sun Tae Hyun and Woo Hyun Jin.

"In today's (March 4) broadcast of episode 9, Sun Tae Hyung will face the unexpected truth that has been intertwined with the wound he has harbored for a long time in his heart. Please keep watch to see what has happened to Sun Tae Hyung, who resolves to leave Yusung Villa and stop living together with Woo Hyun Jin," the producers said.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin. The romance that will unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.

Story and Cast

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.