Our Universe First Impression, Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions; Episode 2 Preview

Our Universe premiered on Wednesday (February 4) at 10:40 PM KST and introduced Check in Hanyang star Bae In Hyuk as Sun Tae Hyung, a photography assistant. He is a free-spirited person who values personal space and his own preferences. Crushology 101 actress Roh Jeong Eui appeared in the mini-series as Woo Hyun Jin, a college graduate preparing to join the workforce.

The mini-series began by featuring the bond between Hyun Jin and her elder sister. It then features the first meeting between Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung as a buyer and a seller. When the female lead notices that her sister wishes to buy something for herself for the first time in her life, she decides to get it for her as a wedding gift. Since she can't afford to buy a new one for her sister, he searches for the product in the second-hand market with the help of a friend.

The first meeting between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin does not go well. But the duo met up again during a family gathering at a restaurant. Tae Hyung introduces himself as Hyun Jin's brother-in-law. This scene teased a backstory for Tae Hyung and his elder brother. Viewers can expect to get more details about it in the upcoming episodes.

But the real story begins after the introduction of baby Woo Joo, Tae Hyung, and Hyun Jin's nephew. Baby Woo Joo's parents died in an unfortunate car accident. He is the only survivor who is currently under the care of Hyun Jin. Woo Joo feels comfortable around Tae Hyung and follows him everywhere at the funeral hall. However, Tae Hyung refuses to take care of his nephew and walks away after the funeral.

Our Universe, the new tvN romantic comedy drama starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will return with a new episode on Thursday (February 5) at 10:40 PM KST. Baby Woo Joo will take center stage in this chapter. According to the production team, the relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin takes an interesting turn because of their nephew.

"In episode 2, airing on February 5, unavoidable situations unfold for Woo Hyun Jin, who has resolved to raise Woo Joo well on her own. Woo Hyun Jin ends up having no choice but to seek out Sun Tae Hyung again, and an unexpected incident also occurs for Sun Tae Hyung, who is about to move into his new place. In the process, the relationship between the two will also reach an interesting turning point," the producers shared.

The newly released stills show Woo Jin turning the house into a complete mess while he is under the care of Tae Hyung. As a one-day caretaker of his nephew, Tae Hyung feels stressed seeing the baby turn the house into a complete mess. Another set of pictures shows the baby boy standing at the company building lobby with an innocent facial expression while Hyun Jin was busy with her official duties.

First Impressions

Done watching the first episode of #ouruniverse !! It has such a fresh story.

I just thought I would be watching for baby Woo Joo's feelings, but the episode made me cry for my baby boy.

Tearjerker pilot for sure. Our Universe isn't simply about in-laws raising their nephew; the sibling dynamics are pretty messy and complex, which I LOVE. Looking forward to watching the baby master class in acting. He's so cutie patootie.

Only in the first episode, and I already cried so much.

Watched the first episode of #OurUniverse and I already know this show will be my watch list for the foreseeable future.

I can't help but adore and praise the baby in this show. I never knew a baby could act so amazingly. Each and every scene with Woo-Joo is a treat to watch. I'm already excited to see how his uncle and aunt would manage him.

I think #OurUniverse will be the first and probably only good kdrama this year lol.

I am already OBSESSED like I haven't for a kdrama in a loooong time, this cutie pie is my eevrything now!!!

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham will portray Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, the romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama together with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.