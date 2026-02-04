Our Universe to Premiere on Wednesday: A Complete Guide to New Romantic Comedy Drama

Our Universe, the new tvN romantic comedy drama starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will premiere on Wednesday (February 4) at 10:40 PM KST. Episode 1 will introduce Check in Hanyang star Bae In Hyuk as Sun Tae Hyung, a photography assistant. Tar Hyung is a free-spirited person who values personal space and own preferences.

Crushology 101 actress Roh Jeong Eui will appear in the mini-series as Woo Hyun Jin, a college graduate preparing to join the workforce. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham will portray Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.

Our Universe, the upcoming romantic comedy drama, tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. The premiere will feature the first meeting between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin. The newly released stills introduce them as a seller and a buyer. A photo shows Woo Hyun carefully checking a product for sale, while another picture shows Tae Hyung watching her from behind.

"From the first episode, a series of incidents and mishaps brings cheerful laughs and heart-fluttering excitement. Please look forward to Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui's chaotic romance, marked by bickering chemistry, as well as the first appearance of Woo Joo," the production team teased.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, as well as the romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama alongside our amazing cast and crew, as well as our adorable Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.