Our Universe Episode 4: Producers Tease New Turning Point for Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin

Our Universe episode 4, starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will air on Thursday (February 12) at 10:40 PM KST. It will mark the beginning of a romantic journey for Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. According to the production team, a new turning point is waiting for Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung in the upcoming episode.

Previously, Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung shared a bed after getting drunk. When they woke up, both of them were shocked to realize that they slept together. Episode 4 will reveal the reason for sleeping together. The newly released stills show Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin sitting on the bed while having a heartfelt conversation. A photo captures their drunken face as they sit face-to-face for a casual talk.

Another image shows Hyun Jin looking at Tae Hyung with a glow sticker on her face. A still shows Tae Hyung affectionately looking at her as she gets emotional during their conversation. Will the duo take their relationship to the next level?

"In the upcoming fourth episode, sparks begin to fly between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. The tense atmosphere will heighten the excitement, and their relationship will reach a new turning point," the production team shared.

The producers of Our Universe have also teased a love triangle between Sun Tae Hyung, Woo Hyun Jin, and Park Yoon Seong. According to them, Yoon Seong will interfere, and his actions will impact the relationship between Hyun and Yoon Seong. A set of stills teases tension between Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. A photo shows Tae Hyung waiting for Hyun Jin while holding an umbrella. He feels disappointed after seeing Hyun Jin sharing an umbrella with Yoon Seong. The next image shows Hyun Jin anxiously looking at Tae Hyung.

"Please also pay attention to Park Yoon Seong's actions, which will interfere with their relationship," the producers shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighborhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked the viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama together with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.