OnlyFans: Toni Storm's Racy Photo on X-rated Site Bags Her Over $20,000 Within Six Hours of Joining

Former WWE star Toni Storm is already making heads turn with her raunchy posts on OnlyFans, one of the most popular X-rated sites used by celebrities, sex workers and social media influencers. Storm, 26, who left the WWE ring to become a full-time OnlyFans entertainer, has left fans drooling by sharing some racy photos and NFSW videos on the controversial site. Storm earned over $20,000 within 6 hours of joining the platform.

Storm has defined herself as a badass wrestler in her bio for the newly launched OnlyFans page. "Badass Wrestler the Best A*s. Phat A*s Aussie," she teased her fans. The former wrestler, who has tied the knot with another wrestler Juice Robinson, has already grabbed the attention of thousands of OnlyFans users and has recorded over 4,500 likes in a short period of time.

For 3 months subscription package, fans can get 10% off at $53.97, for 6 months 15% off at $101.95 and for 12 months 20% off at $191.90 on all the exclusive content posted on Storm's OnlyFans page. It is yet to be seen how much of Storm's wrestling career would be able to influence her stint on the money-minting platform.

Storm is just another celebrity, who has created much buzz at the time of launching her OnlyFans account. However, unlike former Disney star Bella Thorne and rapper Bhad Bhabie, who have made millions within hours after launching their OnlyFans account, Storm has minted much less in a week time.

Storm Left WWE as It Was Exhausting, Claims WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flairto

The New Zealand-born grappler had earlier announced that she wanted to leave the wrestling world as she was exhausted according to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flairto. Her OnlyFans debut has left fans speculating her success on the X-rated platform. "You're gonna break the internet aren't you," one of her loyal fans wrote on social media.

Toni Storm Vs. Charlotte Flair: SmackDown Women's Title Match Video