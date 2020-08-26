Former Disney star Bella Thorne, who recently created buzz with her announcement to join the X-rated website OnlyFans, is already making millions with her adult videos. According to the latest reports released on various media platforms, the Disney actor has revealed that she has taken in $2M from her official page since her debut on her subscription site Onlyfans. The former Disney actor also said that she is thinking about bringing a story about it to film. Bella debuted on the adult site with a sizzling video, which garnered millions of views within minutes after it was uploaded on her official Onlyfans page.

Onlyfans is a platform widely known for its exclusive adult videos and the site has risen to prominence since last year. Despite being a fresh face in the adult video content platform, Bella Thorne is already making heads turn with her hotness and beauty. She has reportedly earned over $2 million with her sultry videos, which were so popular that it led the site to crash. Bella is eager to make a film about the site and entertainers showcased on it with filmmaker Sean Baker, who she believes is an amazing director and her friend.

Why Did Bella Thorne Join OnlyFans?

The young Disney actor-cum-entrepreneur was a victim of cybercrime in 2019. A hacker blackmailed her into uploading her nudes, which went viral on the internet. However, the 22-year-old daring actress/author/entrepreneur chose to turn this into an opportunity instead of crying over her fate. Reportedly, she wants to share her opinion on feminists subjects and talk about the politics behind female body-shaming and sex.

Bella had announced her entry into the adult content platform sharing a video on her Instagram handle. The actor is known for promoting sex-positive content through her social media accounts. She has over 23.5 million people following her on a single social media platform, and with her OnlyFans content page, the diva is already winning millions more.