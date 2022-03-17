OnlyFans: Toni Storm Leaves Wrestling World to Post Racy Photos, NFSW Videos on X-rated Site

Ex-WWE star Toni Storm has left her wrestling career behind to join the popular X-rated site OnlyFans. The famous New Zealand-born grappler has left her fans excited by promising them some hot and exclusive adult content on her newly launched OnlyFans account, according to Daily Star.

While most of her fans are excited to see Storm in her new and sexy avatar, the wrestler married to another wrestler Juice Robinson, is yet to share anything on the popular site, which is being used by sex-workers, influencers, celebrities, chefs, fitness enthusiasts and other content creators as a platform to mint money.

From celebrities like former Disney star Bella Thorne to American rapper Bhad Bhabie, and British Instagram influencer Demi Rose, many have minted millions by posting racy snaps and hot videos on their subscription based accounts on OnlyFans.

As of now, Storm is waiting for subscribers to queue up on her account as she describes herself as a "Badass Wrestler with the Best Ass. Phat Ass Aussie" in her bio. However, it remains to be seen how much Storm's WWE career influences the content she is set to release on one of the most popular content creating sites.

Storm's announcement to release her exclusive OnlyFans content has left fans speculating her success on the platform. "You're gonna break the internet aren't you," one of her fans commented on social media. Look like Storm's OnlyFans work is in full swing.

Reports suggest that earlier this year Storm had asked for her release from the wrestling world because she was exhausted as revealed by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The sport's legend also expressed that he was surprised by news of Storm leaving the ring but supported her decision stating that the hectic nature of WWE left her to choose to take a break.