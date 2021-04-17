Bhad Bhabie: OnlyFans NFSW Pro Calls Out Michigan Judge For Insulting Her

OnlyFans model Bhad Bhabie on Saturday called out District Court Chief Judge Hon. Jeffrey C. Middleton of St. Joseph, Michigan for name-calling a defendant and using 'Bhabie' as his punchline during an ongoing Zoom hearing. OnlyFans debutante Bhabie took to her official Instagram handle to slam the Judge. In her latest Instagram post, Bhabie shared a video of Hon. Middleton, who jailed a young woman for two days for what sounds like "beating up" another person.

Rapper Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie shared the post captioning, "Judge mullet here needs to keep my name out his mouth. Imma pay your fines Alexandra hmu in the comments. Keep your head up and don't be like me I pay b*ches to beat up b*ches now."

In the video, Hon. Middleton can be heard saying, "If you're gonna beat everybody up that talks trash about you, you're going to have a very busy life. You remind me of the 'Cash Me Out' girl, 'Cash Me Outside.' Do you know who Bhad Bhabie is?" which seems the judge didn't want to make the moment one of teaching a lesson but rather humiliate the girl.

While Bhabie refused to hold back, fans on Instagram claimed Judge Mullet enjoys adult entertainment. One of Bhad Bhabie's fans on Instagram wrote, " I bet he watch the only fans."

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie OnlyFans Account

Bhad Bhabie became an overnight sensation on OnlyFans after her debut on the adult content sharing platform. She earned a whopping $1 million within six hours after joining OnlyFans. Bhabie's OnlyFans subscribers have to pay $23.99 per month to gain access to her adult content on the X-rated site. Reportedly, the rapper joined the X-rated site just two weeks after celebrating her 18th birthday.

Bhad Bhabie Net Worth

Danielle Bregoli or Bhad Bhabie's personal worth was estimated to be $200,000 in 2017. She became the youngest female rapper to debut on the music chart of Billboard hot 100 after the release of her single 'These Heaux'

Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie was spotted with American rapper Yung Bans best known for his singles "Ridin", "Lonely." The then 17-year-old 'These Heaux' rapper and Yung Bans was seen cosying up in matching outfits on Instagram. He is also seen planting a kiss on Bhad Bhabie's head as she clicked the photo on the mirror.