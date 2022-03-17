Who is Angelina Please? Trans OnlyFans Star Found Dead in Las Vegas Home

Porn star Angelina Please has been found dead in her Las Vegas home on Monday, five days after the trans adult actress mysteriously went missing. According to a Daily Star report, police found the American porn star's body at her apartment, however, they suspect no foul play or violence involved in her tragic death. Please died at the age of 24.

According to a tweet from her neighbor cum fellow porn star Aspen Brooks, police were called to her apartment when she went missing no one had heard from her for over four days. Speaking about her friend's untimely death, Brooks expressed she was at a 'loss for words' as news of the popular adult entertainer's death circulated.

"Went to go check on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything. She was just 24 years old. RIP baby girl," Brooks tweeted, according to reports.

Reportedly, Please was an award-winning adult entertainer, who had performed in a number of pornographic movies. She has been nominated for the Trans performer of the Year at the AVN Awards 2022.

Friends and Colleagues From Porn Industry Pay Tribute

Moreover, fellow colleagues, producers and directors from the porn industry have expressed their grief over losing Please. Paying tribute to the late adult entertainer, porn director Casey Kisses said, "She was a gorgeous, phenomenal performer."

"She just glowed. She made the days go by so easy. She knew what to do. She was a good friend. She was my favorite trans person in the industry; she was someone I really loved being around," the adult movie director added.

Casey also revealed that she worked with Angelina just two weeks before her tragic death. "Angelina offered to come by early and help us set everything up," she said and added, "That's the type of person she was. She seemed fine that day. She was her normal, cheery self."

However, the cause of Please's death is yet unknown. Please is known to be a stunner when it comes to flaunting her assets on Instagram. From going topless to rocking sultry swimsuits and skimpy thong bikinis, Please has been making heads turn on the internet. Apart from featuring in porn film, the trans model is also an OnlyFans stripper.