OnlyFans: Catholic Girl Who Believed 'Sex Before Marriage' Is Sin Becomes Millionaire By Posting Kinky Videos, X-rated Photos Online

Models, influencers and celebrities use OnlyFans to share subscription-based content online. And after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many creators filled their bags with the money they earned by selling X-rated photos and NFSW videos. In an exclusive interview with Daily Star, an OnlyFans model has revealed how she became a millionaire adult star using the platform as a source of income.

Raised in a strict Catholic family, Marisol Yotta, 30, revealed she was ashamed about her sexual desires in her childhood in Mexico. Yotta believed that pre-marital sex was a sin. She thought she could be spiritual and not sexual until she launched her own OnlyFans account to compete with her billionaire husband Bastian Yotta. The brunette bombshell realised that she could go to mass and embrace her sexuality as well.

OnlyFans star Yotta, a social media influencer, has over half a million followers on Instagram. She is well-known for sharing eye-popping photos in sexy thong bikinis that often leaves little to the imagination of her fans. In most of her pictures on her Instagram account @marisol.yotta, Yotta is seen flaunting her huge assets that could barely fit in a bra. Yotta revealed she has had four boob jobs and feels 'empowered' being a porn star.

"I was raised Catholic. I grew up in a very family oriented environment. We had lunch together daily, Saturday evenings we would all go to mass, and Sunday we met at my grandma's house for lunch and games with my extended family," the model told the Daily Star.

"As a Catholic, I acquired some guilt and shame around sexuality, beliefs such as masturbation and sex prior to marriage were sins," she added.

But in February 2020, the model started her porn star journey embracing her sexual side and also to earn a fortune doing so. She decided to undergo a breast augmentation to look ever more sexier.

She also claimed to have spent a lot of money for the breast augmentation procedures. "Getting boobs (before I didn't even fill an A-cup) was, in a way, a breakthrough to my sexuality and to start letting go of that shame and guilt I carried for so many years. I've had four breast augmentations and have spent a big amount of money," the model revealed.

However, despite pursuing a raunchy career to discover her sexual confidence and sharing X-rated snaps and hot videos exposing her body on OnlyFans, Yotta still goes to Church and keeps a connection with her religion.

"I am spiritual. I believe in God, one that is good. One that is loving. One that has given us free will to make our own decisions and learn from them. I go often to mass because I like the energy of the Church and I practice gratitude daily," she said.