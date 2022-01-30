Mia Khalifa: Ex-Porn Star Reacts To Fake News of Her Demise, Tweets Meme 'I'm Not Dead Yet'

Are you worried about Mia Khalifa's well being? Well, if you have come across any death news of the ex-porn star then ignore them right away, because, Khalifa is too ALIVE at present. Rumors of Khalifa's demise went viral on the internet Saturday after her official Facebook was mysteriously turned to a 'remembering' tribute page.

However, a few hours later, the once upon a time Pornhub fame took to her social media account to share that she's still doing fine. "I'm not dead yet, I feel fine,' read a meme she shared on Twitter after her fake death reports started circulating online.

The mysterious change on Khalifa's Facebook account that is a special feature of the social media platform backed by Mark Zukerberg is activated only when a person is no more. While fans a somewhat relieved to see the tweet, there's no information regarding Khalifa's whereabouts yet.

Is it really Khalifa or a hacker tweeting on her behalf?

Even though the internet sensation tweeted from her official handle, which has over 4 million fans following, it is unclear whether it's really Khalifa or a hacker handling her social media accounts. Moreover, her Facebook still has the tribute page titled "Remembering Mia Khalifa".

"We hope people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life," a statement on the social media page read while the word above her name says 'Remembering.'

This isn't the first time news of former adult actress Khalifa's death doing rounds online. In 2020, a random social media user claimed that the porn star, who rose to prominence in 2014, died by suicide. However, a few days later it was found that the report was fake.

Ex-porn star Khalifa was threatened by ISIS

Khalifa even received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) for her scandalous videos, after which she stopped performing in adult films and quit the porn industry for her safety.

While Khalifa's last photo on Twitter was updated on January 15, her latest post did give some relief to her die-hard fans, who were very concerned about her safety.

