Former EastEnders Star Melissa Suffield Goes Topless on Instagram For Body Positivity Video

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield has wowed her social media fans with a sultry yet motivational update on Instagram. In the latest video on her official handle, Suffield is seen stripping topless while sharing an important message with her fan followers.

The actress, 28, a mother to her son River has been documenting her life online in view of her thousands of fan followers on social media. Suffield, who is popular for her role as Lucy Beale in the BBC One soap (2004-2010), regularly posts inspirational quotes on Instagram and shares with her fans empowering messages that are often backed by supports.

The actress's latest Instagram post features a video in which she is rocking a red striped T-shirt and jeans, before revealing her lacy bra and later going completely topless leaving fans inspired and also to some wanting more.

Throughout the latest video, the actress can be seen laughing and smiling while the song in the background She's A Rainbow by The Rolling Stones played. Before the song and the video ended, she went topless only to cover her breasts with her bare hands.

"She's like a rainbow. Never let your rainbow go dull for ANYONE," she captioned the inspirational video on Instagram.

"No matter what anyone says, does, how they make you feel - shine bright, take up room, because you are here, you matter, and you are loved â¤ï¸," she wrote asking her fans, "What's your fave colour for underwear?"