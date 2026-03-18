Newborn Mauled to Death by Family Dog in Novi

A newborn baby was killed in an apparent dog attack in Novi, Mich., on Tuesday, March 17.

Around 8:30 a.m., authorities were called to a mobile home, where a five-day-old baby girl was found unresponsive.

Infant was Found Unresponsive with 'Puncture Wounds'

"A family member reported finding the infant injured with puncture wounds," Novi Police Commander Bob Manar said, as reported by The Detroit News. Manar said that the newborn's wounds "appear to be consistent with an animal attack," per the outlet.

The infant was taken to a local hospital, and was then pronounced dead. The dog was described as an average-sized, mixed breed, according to Fox 2. Following the attack, Oakland County Animal Control removed the animal from the home.

Relatives Say the Dog was Raised Around the Family's Other Children

The infant's grandmother, Ellyn, told FOX 2 that her son, the child's father, said the dog "knocked the bassinet over and killed the baby before they could get to them."

"He thinks the dog did it just to attack the baby," she said, adding that the dog was raised around the family's other children who are now toddlers. "So we don't know what actually happened other than the dog snapped out right in front of everyone."

The incident is currently under investigation. Whether the dog will be euthanized will depend on the outcome of the investigation.