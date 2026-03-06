Oil Prices Fall After US Waiver Allows India To Buy Russian Crude

Oil prices fall after U.S. grants waiver for Indian Russian crude purchases

Brent crude drops 1.52% to $84.21; WTI falls 2.10%

U.S. issues 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to receive stranded shipments

Markets remain volatile amid Middle East conflict and Hormuz supply concerns

The world oil prices fell on Friday when the United States declared a temporary waiver that would allow the Indian refiners to take in the Russian crude oil shipments that were currently stranded at sea and relieve panic over interruption of global energy supply amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. First trading on benchmark crude contracts was lower after the announcement of the U.S. Treasury.

Brent crude in April contract was selling at 84.21 per barrel at the Intercontinental Exchange, declining 1.52 percent since the close of the last session. The U.S. standard West Texas Intermediate slumped further and went down 2.10 percent to 79.31 per barrel during the early trading.

This fall has been preceded by an explosion of over 15 percent in oil prices during the last week as the United States, Israel and Iran scuffled. Reuters market data show that since the conflict has occurred the oil markets have been very sensitive to any geopolitical events and this is largely because of the threat of an oil supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important routes of oil transportation in the world.

Analysts indicated that the waiver alleviated fears of supply in the short term because it enabled the oil that is already at sea to be sold to customers before this tightened the world markets further.

The U.S Treasury Issues Temporary Waiver

The U.S government ratified the move as a short term step towards stabilizing energy supply and avoiding an abrupt oil market shock to world oil markets. Scott Bessent stated that the waiver was meant to ensure that the oil supply chains were stable in the ongoing geopolitical crisis. In order to allow oil to continue flowing into the world market, the Treasury Department is issuing a 30-day waiver to Indian refiners which will allow them to buy Russian oil.

He pointed out that the waiver could only affect the current situation with crude shipments already stranded on the sea and it would not bring lasting economic benefits to Russia. This is a deliberately short-term action that will not give much financial advantage to the Russian government since it will only allow transactions to be carried out with already stranded at sea oil.

This announcement comes after previous warnings by Washington that any interference with the tanker routes via the Strait of Hormuz would pose a threat to world energy supplies in case the conflict escalated. The U.S officials have also indicated that in case of a worsening situation, navy escorts would be employed to safeguard the oil tankers that travel through the strategic corridor.

The Oil Reliance in India Increases The Sensitivity Of The Market

India is a major importer of crude oil in the globe and this has exposed it to be too susceptible to any disturbance in global energy market. Almost 90 percent of the crude oil needs in the country are imported, with the Middle East and Russia being the major contributors of this imported quantity to maintain the domestic demand.

Shipping data provided by Kpler indicated that in February Russia supplied 1.04 million barrels per day on average of crude oil to India, therefore, ranking it the largest supplier to India. Saudi Arabia was the second one with an approximate of 1 million barrels per day, and Iraq had around 980,000 barrels per day. Each day, India goes through approximately 5.5 million barrels of crude oil, which makes the need to have stable supply routes rather significant.

Much of the Indian imports also pass via the Strait of Hormuz where tanker traffic is closely monitored owing to the growing military tensions within the region. The energy analysts have estimated that approximately 1.5 million to 2 million barrels of oil that are bound to India pass through the corridor every day.

Oil Markets are still being affected by Geopolitical Risks. Although Friday saw a fall in the prices, the energy markets are volatile as the traders evaluate the effects that the current developments of military in the Middle East may have. The recent spike in crude prices was an expression of the concern that any interruption in the tanker traffic or oil production would restrict the supply in the world market at a time it already was experiencing high demand.

Washington officials have indicated that military activities against Iran would one day stabilize the world energy markets by lowering the perceived security dangers to shipping routes. But analysts add that this is an ever-changing situation and may change easily based on events within the conflict.

The diplomatic actions of key oil exporters and world powers are also under close monitoring by the market players since any repeat of the actions might take the prices even higher. In the meantime, the temporary waiver that will allow Indian refiners to acquire Russian crude oil is being quite helpful to oil markets because it will make sure that the oil that is already in transit will flow to consumers and stabilize the global supply in the short run.