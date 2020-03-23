Republican Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus, a staff member announced on Sunday. In a tweet on the Kentucky Republican's account, it was revealed that Paul does not have symptoms of COVID-19 though he tested positive.

"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," an announcement on his Twitter said. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events."

It added, "He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time."

Sergio Gor, Paul's deputy chief of staff, expanded on the tweet saying in a statement, "He (Paul) expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. ... Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Paul."

Paul was the only senator to vote against an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus package. He also was one of the eight senators who voted against paid sick leave in a stimulus bill that passed with an overwhelming 90-8 vote last week.

"I think that the paid sick leave is an incentive for businesses to actually let go employees and will make unemployment worse," Paul explained to Newsweek.

According to the World Health Organization, the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is particularly dangerous for people with lung problems. In August last year, Paul had part of his lung removed because it was injured when he was attacked by his neighbor Rene Boucher in a dispute.