Nice To Not Meet You Episode 8 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Nice To Not Meet You episode 8 will air on tvN on Tuesday (November 25) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature the first script reading for Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5. Cast members, including Lim Hyeon Jun and Kwon Se Na, will join the event, along with director and writer Park Byeong Gi.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the event, capturing the excitement and happiness of the attendees. But, there is an image that focuses on the unhappiness on Hyeon Jun's face after seeing Se Na. Meanwhile, another set of pictures teases the first meeting between Melomaster and Soulishere.

In the preview video, Soulishere asks Melomaster if it's okay to meet in person. The followers of this romantic comedy drama are eager to watch the first meeting between Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin as Melomaster and Soulishere. In the new set of images, Hyeon Jun struggles to choose an outfit for his first meeting with the online friend. Jeong Sin also chooses the best outfit for her first meeting with Melomaster. Will they finally meet?

Here is everything to know about Nice To Not Meet You episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The romantic comedy drama revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. Lee Jung Jae plays Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Wi Jeong Sin in the mini-series.

The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun appears as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye features Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Nice to Not Meet You:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Watch Nice To Not Meet You episode 8 on tvN on Tuesday (November 25) at 8:50 PM KST.