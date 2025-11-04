Nice To Not Meet You First Impression: First 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions

Nice To Not Meet You, the new tvN romantic comedy drama starring Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hoon, and Seo Ji Hye, premiered to positive reviews from K-drama fans worldwide. Episode 1 introduced Jung Jae as Lim Hyeon Jun, a former actor who runs a printing house with his former manager.

Ji Yeon appeared in the first episode as an ace political reporter named Wi Jeong Sin, who received a prestigious press award at a young age. She gets demoted to the entertainment desk and becomes the youngest-ever department head. Meanwhile, Hyeon Jun receives an offer to play the lead in a film by a film graduate. The movie Good Detective Kang Pil Gu boosts his popularity, and he becomes a top star.

The first meeting between Hyeon Jun and Ji Yeon takes viewers on a fun ride. Drunk Ji Yeon unknowingly gets into Hyeon Jun's car and accuses him of kidnapping her. Their hilarious interaction at the police station shares a glimpse of their love-hate relationship. Years later, they meet again inside the bathroom of an elite hotel, but do not recognise each other.

The third meeting between Hyeon Jun and Ji Yeon takes place during the red carpet arrivals of an award ceremony. The A-lister and the political reporter create another hilarious moment. After watching the surprising cliffhanger of episode 1, the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the second chapter.

First Impressions

Only one episode out and it's already delivering! The romcom is romcom-ing already, and the fun is assured! I laughed so much throughout episode 1, sincerely wishing for this drama to succeed both nationally and internationally. See you tomorrow for ep 2.

first EP of #NiceToNotMeetYou was very funny. I'm here for KDrama screwball meta-comedy romance with a side of murder mystery. And very fun to see both of our leads with this script. Definitely seated.

#NiceToNotMeetYouep1 was suuuuper fun! I didn't know what to expect, but I was curious, and well, I see that the pen is the one for Doctor Cha, so they couldn't do it wrong, and they didn't! It was such a pleasant hour, can't wait to watch ep2 tomorrow.

Is this normal rom-com stuff? #NiceToNotMeetYou is my first K-drama, so I didn't know what to expect lmao, but I'm here for JJ and his hearts.