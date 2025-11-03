Nice To Not Meet You to Premiere on Monday: A Complete Guide

Nice To Not Meet You, the new romantic comedy drama starring Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hoon, and Seo Ji Hye, will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 3) at 8:50 PM KST. It will focus on the relationship between A-list actor Lim Hyeon Jun and entertainment reporter Wi Jeong Sin.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.

Here is everything you need to know about the new tvN drama Nice To Not Meet You, including the story, cast, premiere, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The romantic comedy drama revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. When the actor continues to receive offers for detective projects, he desperately tries to get a different role.

Hyeon Jun meets Jeong Sin unexpectedly and hesitates to cooperate with her for an interview. As a political reporter who once proved her talent in the field, she struggles to work as an entertainment reporter. She was the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious press award while working as a political reporter, but went through a bumpy journey as an entertainment reporter.

Lee Jung Jae will play Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon will portray Wi Jeong Sin. The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun will appear as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye will feature Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Premiere and Preview

Nice to Not Meet You will premiere on tvN on Monday (November 3) at 8:50 PM KST. Episode 1 will focus on the first meeting between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. The newly released stills feature them at a police station. A photo captures Hyeon Jun's frustration after watching Jeong Sin struggling to hold back her tears. Another image shows Hyeon Jun trying hard to explain the situation.

Meanwhile, the second set of images focuses on an interaction between Hyeon Jun and Park Byeong Gi, who is majoring in film. After getting his script bound from the print shop owner, Byeong Gi sets his eyes on Hyeon Jun as the lead for his graduation film, Good Detective Kang Pil Gu.

"In episode 1 airing today (November 3), a new storm begins to blow into the life of Lim Hyeon Jun, who has been quietly running a print shop. Please look forward to the unpredictable events that upend his world. A distinct, buoyant brand of humor will come crashing in from the very first episode," the production team shared.

Spoilers and Streaming Details

Ahead of the premiere, cast members Lee Jung Jae, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun, and Seo Ji Hye shared key points to check out in Nice to Not Meet You. Jung Jae described the romantic comedy drama as a perfect drama for the year-end season. Ji Yeon said the mini-series is guaranteed to be fun, and no one will regret watching it.

"The drama has so many funny scenes that it even makes me wonder if we've had a comedy this funny. The early episodes, especially the tangled and hilarious moments between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin, will make it easy and enjoyable to watch. It's been a long time since I played such a warm, kind role. I hope those who've been waiting to see this side of me will look forward to it. I have a feeling the drama will fly by before you even realize it," Ji Hun explained.

Ji Hye said Nice to Not Meet You is an adorably annoying yet heartwarming drama. According to the actress, she is thrilled to greet everyone after a long time. She asked the fans to show lots of love and interest in Nice to Not Meet You.

People in Korea can watch the premiere episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Nice to Not Meet You: