Nice To Not Meet You Episode 7 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Nice To Not Meet You episode 7 will air on tvN on Monday (November 24) at 8:50 PM KST. Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin may get entangled in a love triangle with Lee Jae Hyeong. Preview for this week teases several challenges for the reporter and the actor. Her exclusive report on a dating scandal between psychiatrist Yoo Eun Kyung and veteran actor Yoon Jung Ho might backfire.

Previously, Jeong Sin worked hard on an exclusive about Jung Ho and Eun Kyung's relationship. Unwillingly, Hyeon Jun helped her to click some photos of the rumoured couple. He openly spoke to her about his disagreement with her way of digging deep into celebrities' personal lives. After hearing his words, she felt bad and began rethinking her career path.

The next day, Jeong Sin informed Yun Hwa Yeong that she wanted to discontinue working for the entertainment desk. Jeong Sin's team members threw a farewell party for her. While she was enjoying the evening with her colleagues, Jung Ho held a press conference. He informed the reporters that Eun Kyung is his biological daughter. The veteran actor also spoke about his plans to sue the reporter and the publication. How will this exclusive report change the professional life of Jeong Sin? Watch Nice To Not Meet You episode 7 on tvN on Monday (November 24) at 8:50 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for her.

Here is everything to know about Nice To Not Meet You episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The romantic comedy drama revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. Lee Jung Jae plays Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Wi Jeong Sin in the mini-series.

The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun appears as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye features Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Nice to Not Meet You: