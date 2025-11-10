Nice To Not Meet You Episode 3 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Nice To Not Meet You episode 3 will air on tvN on Monday (November 10) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will follow Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin as the reporter makes another attempt at interviewing the actor. According to the production team, the rivalry between the duo is stoppable. They will take it to the hospital room in the new episode.

The newly released stills feature both Jeong Sin and Hyeon Jun in the same hospital room. A photo shows the reporter, frustrated, looking at the actor as the actor contemplates the Escape Kang Pil Gu project. Meanwhile, another set of images focuses on Hyeon Jun's efforts to start from scratch. He works on a casting video with a rookie's mindset. His friend, CEO Hwang, supports the actor and helps him film the casting video.

"In the third episode airing today, an even more mischievous rivalry between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin unfolds. An unexpected incident at the hospital where both are admitted will make things even more intriguing. Lim Hyeon Jun's struggle to break away from Kang Pil Gu and grow as an actor will continue as well," the production team shared.

Here is everything to know about Nice To Not Meet You episode 3, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The romantic comedy drama revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. Lee Jung Jae plays Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Wi Jeong Sin in the mini-series.

The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun appears as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye features Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Nice to Not Meet You: