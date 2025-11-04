Nice To Not Meet You Episode 2 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Nice To Not Meet You episode 2 will air on tvN on Tuesday (November 4) at 8:50 PM KST. The chapter will feature the first encounter between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin as a top star and an entertainment reporter. According to the production team, the followers of this romantic comedy drama can look forward to a fiery rivalry between the reporter and the actor.

The newly released stills tease a tense encounter between Hyeon Jun and Jeong Sin. A photo shows Hyeon Jun and CEO Hwang at the airport from an overseas schedule. The duo curiously looks in a direction from where they hear a noisy commotion. Another image features Jeong Sin walking out of the airport wearing a torn jacket. A picture also captures the amused smile of Lee Jae Hyung, who is at the airport with the entertainment reporter.

Meanwhile, the second set of stills features Hyeon Jun and Jeong Sin at a police station. The actor visits the police station for a charity event, and the entertainment reporter attends the event as a correspondent. When Hyeon Jun addresses the attendees with his signature smile and sends finger hearts to his fans, Jeong Sin looks at him with an unimpressed expression.

Here is everything to know about Nice To Not Meet You episode 2, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story and Cast

The romantic comedy drama revolves around the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Hyeon Jun was once a famous actor who wanted to be known as a romantic lead. Unfortunately, he rose to fame through a detective series titled Good Detective Kang Pil Gu. Lee Jung Jae plays Lim Hyeon Jun, and Lim Ji Yeon portrays Wi Jeong Sin in the mini-series.

The other lead cast members are Kim Ji Hun and Seo Ji Hye. Ji Hun appears as Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player. He is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Jae Hyung's life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Jeong Sin. Meanwhile, Ji Hye features Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head of the entertainment desk at Sports Eunsung. She is also Jae Hyung's ex-girlfriend.

Screenwriter Jeong Yeo Rang wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Ga Ram directed it. The Monday-Tuesday drama is developed by Studio Dragon. The supporting cast members are Park Hae Rin as Ban Soo Jung, Oh Yeon Seo as Kwon Se Na, Choi Gwi Hwa as CEO Hwang, Jeon Seong Woo as Park Byung Gi, Kim Jae Cheol as Lee Dae Ho, Na Young Hee as Song Ae Sook, Jeon Su Kyung as Oh Mi Ran, Kim Hyun Jin as Lim Sun Woo, Jin Ho Eun as Wi Hong Shin, Kim Beop Rae as Hong Guk Kang, and Jo Hee Bong as CEO Son.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Nice to Not Meet You: