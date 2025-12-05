Moon River Episode 9: Romance on the Cards for Lee Gang, Park Dal I

Moon River episode 9 will air on MBC on Friday (December 5) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will focus on the romantic relationship between Lee Gang and Park Dal I. According to the production team, the crown prince will surprise the concubine with a special gift.

The newly released stills capture a few heart-fluttering moments between Lee Gang and Park Dal I. A photo shows the crown prince quietly sneaking into the concubine's chamber while she is asleep. Another image shows Lee Gang affectionately looking at sleeping Dal I. The third picture shows Yoon Se Dol and Oh Shin Won watching Lee Gang and Park Dal I as the couple share a sweet moment.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The historical fantasy-romance drama centers on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in each other's bodies. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.