Moon River First Impression, Episode 1 Recap, Review, Reactions; Episode 2 Preview, Spoilers

Moon River, the new MBC drama starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, premiered on Friday (November 7) at 9:50 PM KST. The story begins with a glimpse of the romantic journey between Crown Prince Lee Gang and Park Dal I. It then introduces Tae Oh as Crown Prince Lee Gang, a ruler more interested in fashion than in political affairs.

The palace is in chaos because of his inattentiveness. He struggles with the trauma of losing her loved ones, but hides his pain from others. Meanwhile, Se Jeong is introduced as Dal I, a brave wandering merchant. Dal I shows off exceptional business skills by making the stingiest people buy from her.

The first episode of this historical fantasy romance drama focused on the first encounter between Crown Prince Lee Gang and Park Dal I. Lee Gang meets Dal I for the first time in the marketplace. He struggles to hide his surprise at seeing someone who looks exactly like his deceased lover. He tries to approach her, but she runs away, thinking that he is her master.

Dal I ends up in a mysterious place and meets Lee Woon, Lee Gang's cousin. Their unpleasant first encounter leads to another meeting between the crown prince and the wandering merchant. After watching the heart-fluttering cliffhanger of episode 1, the followers of this mini-series are eager to know what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

Moon River Episode 2 Preview, Spoilers

The next episode of this historical fantasy romance drama will probably focus on the next encounter between Lee Gang and Dal I. Their souls are likely to enter one another's bodies, leading to a new beginning for both. According to cast member Tae Oh, it would be exciting to see how they react after their souls swap.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal, I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors. It will be exciting to see Yi Kang's and Dal Yi's souls swap and how Dal Yi's soul is expressed in Yi Kang's body and Yi Kang's soul in Dal Yi's body," the actor teased.

Reviews and Reactions

First episode and Kang Tae Oh already punched me right in the feelings. His acting? Always a masterpiece.

moon river got off with such a solid start it blends each genre so seamlessly it's got everything the actors' comic timing is amazing and sejeong and taeoh are so perfect together the plot is so good it has me so hooked already !!

I really like that it was revealed early on, at ep1 at that. there's no point going in circles when the premise is about red string theory from the start. now onto more fun w/ the soul swap & them falling in love all over again. it was so good.

Absolutely loved the first episode of Moon River. Everything about it was great - the acting, the script and the cinematography. Roll on episode 2!

But seriously, ep1 was really good! my expectations for this drama were truly exceeded. It was worth the wait! congratulations to kim sejeong and kang taeoh, all the cast, everyone who was involved, esp PD lee dong hyun! you all worked so hard. thank you so much! #MoonRiver

#MoonRiver ep 1 is so good! Heavy and light moments were all on point, character buildup was smooth and well paced, bgm was great and cast acting + chemi is flowing well. Great start to a great run! Saeguk fan in me is excited for ep 2 already

This is a good start! I believe moon river will hit double digit ratings soon. ep1 was really good can't wait for ep2 tomorrow!

After watching Moon River, it is truly an amazing drama from the get-go just from ep 1! I was expecting it to be dry considering they did mention it is going to be introductory. However it surprised me!

Wow just finished watching Ep1, and honestly, it was really great! The cinematography, the story, and the acting were all amazing. It's only the 1st ep, but I'm already hooked. You guys seriously need to watch Moon River! It's really good.