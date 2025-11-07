Moon River to Premiere on Friday; Everything About Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong Starrer MBC Drama

Moon River, the new MBC drama starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will premiere on Friday (November 7) at 9:50 PM KST. Episode 1 will introduce Tae Oh as Crown Prince Lee Kang, and Se Jeong as Park Dal I, a wandering merchant. It will feature the first encounter between the crown prince and the wandering merchant.

The newly released stills show Lee Gang, frozen in shock, after seeing Dal I chatting with a merchant in the market. He approaches her with sorrow and desperate yearning. His unusual behavior makes the wandering merchant uncomfortable. The production team asked viewers to tune in to MBC on Friday to find out the reason for Lee Gang's unusual behavior.

The historical fantasy-romance drama will focus on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they wake up in each other's bodies. It will also focus on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the first episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

A preview shows the struggles of Lee Gang and Park Dal I after their souls enter unfamiliar bodies. Gradually, they adjust to their new bodies and get closer to each other. It also features the strained relationship between Lee Woon and Kim Woo Hee.

"It will be exciting to see Yi Kang's and Dal Yi's souls swap and how Dal Yi's soul is expressed in Yi Kang's body and Yi Kang's soul in Dal Yi's body," Tae Oh teased.