Moon River Episode 8: What Lies Ahead for Lee Kang, Park Dal I?

Moon River episode 8 will air on MBC on Saturday (November 29) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will follow Crown Prince Lee Kang and Park Dal I as they become an official couple. They enjoy their days as royal concubine and Crown Prince. Unfortunately, their happiness could be short-lived because of Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol.

The historical fantasy-romance drama focuses on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in one another's body. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Lee Gang and Park Dal I begin their lives as an official couple in the royal palace. A newly released photo captures a romantic moment between the duo as they lovingly lock their eyes in the palace courtyard. An image shows Dal I getting ready to go out in her royal attire.

Another set of pictures teases a tense encounter between Dal I and Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol. A photo features Dal I's anxiousness after meeting Han Cheol. Another image captures Han Cheol's cold expression after visiting Dal I. Watch Moon River episode 8 on MBC on Saturday (November 29) at 9:50 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.