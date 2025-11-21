Moon River Episode 5 Preview, Spoilers: MBC Drama to Focus on Lee Gang, Kang Yeon Wol's Backstory

Moon River episode 5 will air on MBC on Friday (November 21) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae-oh and Kim Se-jeong, will delve into the backstory of Crown Prince Lee Kang and Crown Princess Kang Yeon-wol in the upcoming episode. The chapter will also focus on the transformation of Lee Gang and Park Dal I after their souls are switched.

The historical fantasy romance drama centers on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in each other's bodies. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills focus on Crown Princess Kang Yeon Wol and Crown Prince Lee Kang. A photo shows the Crown Princess reading a book while her husband takes a nap. Another image captures the excitement of Yeon Wol after receiving a finger ring as a gift from the crown prince. The third picture features their meetings outside the palace. In the fourth image, the duo enjoys a boat ride.

The happy, sweet, joyful, and cheerful moments between Yeon Wol and Lee Kang, filled with deep affection and radiant smiles, changed after Yeon Wol's unexpected demise. The photo capturing the pain of Lee Kang hints at big revelations about the end of their tragic romantic journey. Watch Moon River episode 5 on MBC on Friday (November 21) at 9:50 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.