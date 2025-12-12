Moon River Episode 11 to Feature Secret Team-up Between Lee Gang, Park Dal I, Lee Woon

Moon River episode 11 will air on MBC on Friday (December 12) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will feature a secret team-up between Lee Gang, Park Dal I, and Lee Won. The trio will devise a solid plan to trap Kim Han Cheol and drive him from power in the upcoming episode of this historical fantasy romance drama.

Previously, Han Cheol ruined their plan by signing a secret pact with King Yi Hee. The King freed the Left State Councillor hours after his arrest because of the secret pact. When Crown Prince Lee Gang confronted the King, he revealed the truth. The crown prince felt discouraged and decided to give up his revenge plan. Dal I convinced him to go ahead with his plan.

In the newly released stills, Lee Gang, Park Dal I, and Lee Woo reunite and plan something big against the Left State Councillor. A photo shows Lee Gang and Dal I engaged in a serious discussion. Another image shows Dal I lost in thought while looking afar, clenching her fist tightly. The third picture captures Lee Woo's anxiousness, and the last one features Lee Gang in shock.

Moon River episode 11 will also feature a new team-up between Grand Royal Queen Dowager and Dal I. The preview stills show Dal I trying to win Queen Dowager with her beauty tips. Dal I uses her five years of experience in convincing the customers to become a close ally of the Queen Dowager.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The historical fantasy-romance drama focuses on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in one another's body. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.