Misty Roberts Clanton: Glamorous Louisiana Mayor Who Suddenly Resigned Last Week Arrested for Sexually Abusing Juvenile

A former mayor from Louisiana, who unexpectedly resigned from her position, has been accused of raping a minor during her time in office. Misty Roberts Clanton, the former Mayor of DeRidder, resigned last week and was arrested on Thursday over allegations of raping a minor.

In a news release on Thursday, Louisiana State Police said that Clanton, 42, engaged in "sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim while serving as Mayor." The agency's Special Victims Unit said that investigators interviewed two juveniles who confirmed Clanton had sex with one of them, police said. On Thursday, Clanton surrendered herself and was taken to the Beauregard Parish Detention Center on third-degree rape charges.

Sexual Predator

However, just over an hour later, Misty was released on a $75,000 bond. Her attorney, Adam Johnson, stated that she is innocent. "It is my honor to represent Misty Roberts. My client learned late last night of a warrant, despite not being contacted to be interviewed prior to investigators obtaining the warrant," Johnson said.

"My client maintains her innocence and, as it stands, she is in fact innocent. She has not been charged with a crime and/or convicted of any crime.

"And we trust the public will respect her constitutional presumption of innocence which is fundamental to our system of justice.

"Misty and her family are very grateful for the support they have received from their friends and neighbors and we look forward to putting this unfortunate situation behind them."

Strange Coincidence

Misty's resignation and her arrest within a span of less than a week has now raised quite a few eyebrows. Only last week, Clanton announced she would be out of the office for two weeks. She appointed a mayor on Friday and then resigned the following day.

In her resignation letter, she said: "For nearly 15 years, my love and passion for DeRidder has been my foundation while serving as Mayor.

"I will forever be proud of what we have been able to accomplish - together. This role has rewarded me with many great relationships. I am humbled to have witnessed the hard work that took a community to come together and overcome through unprecedented times. However, I must adjust my focus and priorities."

"Please accept this letter as my formal resignation, effective today.

"To the residents of this city: Thank you for your trust, love and support in me to lead our city into our future of greatness. My love for DeRidder will never waiver."

Clanton was in the middle of her second term as the city's mayor, having been reelected in 2022 with sixty percent of the vote. Her marital status is unknown.