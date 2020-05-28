The body of a five-year-old Ohio boy, who went missing at a campground on Memorial Day, was found in a lake on Tuesday, May 27. The missing boy, Cameron Walters, was last seen Monday, May 26, around 5 pm at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort, which is a 350-acre campground in Peebles.

After Cameron went missing, emergency responders and around 200 volunteers started an intensive search operation which also included horseback riders, divers, and the K9 dogs.

On Tuesday, at around 6 pm, the search party discovered Cameron's motionless body near the campground's boat dock. Adams County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mike Estep told Fox 19, "We have recovered the 5-year-old missing in the water near the boat dock area." He said the family of the little boy was "very emotional" after they received the news.

As of now, it is not clear how Cameron, who did not know how to swim, ended up in the lake. However, local authorities do not suspect foul play.

Cameron's Last Trip to Camp

On Memorial Day, Cameron who went to the campground along with his family, had been playing in the lake by the boat dock and in other places. As reported by WCPO, after he went missing, Cameron's family tried looking for him with the help of other campers, but when they could not find him they contacted the authorities at around 5.10 pm Monday.

Officers from several agencies, including the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, local fire, EMS, crews from Union Township, Butler, Clermont, and Hamilton counties began the search operation along with other volunteers. The ground search was suspended after midnight on Tuesday and was resumed at 7.30 am Tuesday morning.

His mother took to social media and thanked all the participants in the search operation who came to provide help voluntarily and to pay tributes to her son.She wrote on Facebook, "My world will never be the same."

"They found my baby boy today. I love u all!"