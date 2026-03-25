Stocks rise as ceasefire reports boost market sentiment globally

Brent crude falls 5% amid hopes of restored Gulf oil exports

S&P 500 futures gain 0.7%, Asian markets post strong rebounds

Investors remain cautious amid uncertainty over ceasefire progress

World equity markets rose and oil prices fell on Wednesday as the potential ceasefire in the Middle East boosted hopes of stemming supply disruptions, but investors were a wary lot due to the presence of uncertainty.

According to Reuters, S&P 500 futures increased by 0.7 per cent in the Asian session, European futures increased by 1.2 per cent and FTSE futures increased by 0.7 per cent. The advances were a reversal of the tumult of the last session but were relatively small, indicating a lack of investor confidence.

The Nikkei index in Japan soared by 3% and the stock markets of Australia and South Korea largely jumped by about 2% in part regaining the losses they had made since the dispute has started. The turnaround came when U.S. officials indicated that there was improvement on the way to a possible diplomatic compromise with Iran.

Brent crude prices dropped 5 per cent. to about $99 per barrel, unwinding some of the high increases in recent weeks. The price of oil had shot up about 35 percent since the outbreak of the war, as supply routes were disrupted and geopolitical risk increased.

Green Peace Negotiations Spur Trading

It was set off by the news that the United States was offering a 15-point settlement package to Iran and was seeking a month-long ceasefire to enable the talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump told journalists it was progressing to end the conflict, including gaining concessions out of Tehran. But Iranian officials did not confirm that any direct negotiations were underway and the state media reports the words of a military spokesperson who mentions that the United States was negotiating with itself.

Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said "the market is playing the headlines at its current". "So there's a positive tone. The challenge is now...they are still in the dark where this exactly goes after this and whether there is anything tangible in the way of a ceasefire".

This difference in messaging has helped create a timid tone in the markets as investors are not willing to take long term positions on unverified developments.

Oil Still Higher in the face of Pullback

Oil prices are at multi-year highs, although the downward trend is severe and is attributed to persistent supply worries associated with the instability in the Persian Gulf.

Brent crude was reported by Reuters to continue to trade at or near $100 per barrel, still bringing strain to global inflation and economic activity. The doubt about the possibility and timing of oil exports restarting in the region has curtailed the magnitude of the price correction.

There was not much volatility in the currency markets, with the U.S dollar remaining at 158.9 yen and trading at $1.1594 against the euro, showing that investors are yet to make any serious changes.

The reaction in the bond markets was also measured. U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yields dropped nearly 4.4 basis points to 4.35 and two-year yields dropped to 3.87. The comparatively small fall indicates that the anticipation of the monetary policy has not changed significantly.

Potential rate increases in many key economies such as Europe, Britain, Japan and Australia, are still being factored in by interest rate markets as central banks react to the impact of inflationary pressures, partly caused by high energy prices.

Fearful Everybody is Optimistic

The market participants reiterated that this which is being experienced as a rally is more of a short term sentiment rather than long term fundamental changes in the outlook.

"It seems to be more of a reactive than an anticipative market until there is greater consensus on both sides, I would anticipate the price action to be weak", said Marc Velan, head of investments at Lucerne Asset Management.

No one wants to pursue moves that are purely headline-driven and can be reverted easily, he added.

The position of caution is indicative of the wider fears regarding the sustainability of any possible ceasefire and the possibility of a new escalation.

Investors also are keeping an eye on indications of credit markets stress, in which an increase in the cost of borrowing and stricter financial circumstances are starting to impact liquidity. Stocks of Ares Management that manages some $623 billion in assets fell 1 percent in the last session and are 36 percent lower this year, reflecting the strain on the private credit markets.

Wider Economic Risks Linger

Though equity markets have been responsive to ceasefire reports, there are still risks lurking in the background that are dampening the economic prospects around the world.

The high costs of transportation and production are being fueled by high oil prices and are contributing to inflation within the major economies. This is, in turn, having an impact on central bank policy, as policy expectations are moving toward tighter monetary conditions, not toward easing.

The interplay of geopolitical changes and economic fundamentals is providing investors with a complicated environment in which they have to consider both the immediate market response and structural risks in the long term.

According to analysts, although a ceasefire may be agreed to, the task of reestablishing supply chains and stabilizing energy markets may be slow, so that economic relief is not immediate.

The recent market trends highlight the vulnerability of the world financial markets to the global political activities as investors deal with an environment created by uncertainty, inflation pressure, and changing policy prospects.