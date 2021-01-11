Rapper Hwasa from girl group MAMAMOO has done it again. The singer's dress at the recently-held Golden Disc Awards has irked a section of netizens.

The MAMAMOO member sported a wine-coloured leather halter and velvet shorts along with black mesh stockings for the event. She donned matching gloves and heels. However, her tiny shorts did not go well with some netizens.

They felt that it was too "sexy" and some stated that she almost exposed her private parts during her performance on the first day of the 35th Golden Disc Awards 2021. Also, many wondered why she opted for the said dress in freezing cold weather.

On that particular day as the mercury dropped below 0 degrees, Fahrenheit and the warmest was 0 degrees celsius.

Nonetheless, her ardent fans have not raised any objection to her sexy costume. In fact, they have showered positive words for donning a colourful and stylish outfit for the awards ceremony. Many of Hwasa's well-wishers reminded her critics that she is mature enough to select her own dress and does not need any advise.

The 25-year old has often donned sexy and figure-hugging outfits. Time and again, the multifacet talent has proved that she does not blindly follow the trends and has become a trendsetter in the conservative society.

Coming back to the awards ceremony, Hwasa was honoured with 'Best Digital Song – Bonang' for Maria. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her family, the members from her band and fans for their constant support. She promised to work harder to live up to the expectations of the fans.

Day 1 Winners and Performances:

1. Next Generation Artist Award – LOONA

2. Next Generation Artist Award – THE BOYZ

3. Bonsang Award – BLACKPINK

4. Bonsang Award – MAMAMOO's Hwasa

5. Golden Choice Award – NU'EST

6. Best R&B HIPHOP Award – CHANGMO

7. Bonsang Award – ITZY

8. Bonsang Award – Red Velvet

9. Trend of the Year – ZICO

10. Best Trot Award – Lim Young Woong

11. Best Group Award – MONSTA X

12. Bonsang Award – OH MY GIRL

13. Bonsang Award – ZICO

14. Bonsang Award – Noel

15. Bonsang Award – MAMAMOO

16. Best Solo Artist Award – Jessi

17. Best Ballad Award – Lee Seung Gi

18. Bonsang Award – IU

19. Bonsang Award – BTS

20. Daesang – IU's "Blueming"

Complete Winners' List of Day two:

1. Rookie Artist Award – ENHYPEN

2. Rookie Artist Award – TREASURE

3. Rookie Artist Award – Kim Ho Joong

4. Bonsang Award – NCT

5. Bonsang Award – EXO

6. Cosmopolitan Artist Award – NCT 127

7. Best Performance Award – (G)I-DLE

8. Best Performance Award – Stray Kids

9. Best OST Award – Jo Jung Suk "Aloha" (Hospital Playlist OST)

10. Bonsang Award – EXO's Baekhyun

11. Bonsang Award – TXT

12. QQ Music Fan's Choice K-Pop Artist Award – EXO

13. Bonsang Award – GOT7

14. Bonsang Award – BLACKPINK

15. Bonsang Award – TWICE

16. Bonsang Award – SEVENTEEN

17. Curaprox Golden Disc Popularity Award – BTS

18. Bonsang Award – NCT 127

19. Bonsang Award – BTS

20. Album Daesang – BTS MAP OF THE SOUL : 7