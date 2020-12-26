The BTS (RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) has retained the numero uno position in the monthly brand reputation rankings for idol groups. In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, the boy has found the top place followed by Blackpink and the NCT.

According to the Korean Business Research Institute, the BTS has occupied the top place with a brand reputation index of 18,972,090, a 12.54 percent increase compared to the previous month. Keyword analysis showed that 'Dynamite', 'Youtube' and 'Billboard' are the high-ranking phrases associated with the boy band group.

Blackpink (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) is in the second position with a brand reputation index of 8,401,874, a stunning 53.20 percent increase in their score compared to November 2020. While SM Entertainment's NCT is settled in the third position in the list. It has to be noted that the girl group was in fifth place in November.

The NCT has a brand reputation index of 7,985,896 with a 29.53 percent increase in its score compared to the last month. The Seventeen is in the fourth position and (G)I-Dle is in the fifth place.

IZ*ONE, Twice, Oh My Girl, MAMAMOO and EXO are in the next groups which have found in the top 10 ranking list.

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.

Here is the Top 30 Ranking List:

