South Korean band BTS has topped the Idol Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the month of January. This is the 32nd month in a row that the group is occupying the numero uno position in the list.

In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, BTS occupied the top place with a brand reputation index of 18,656,046, lesser than the previous month. Keyword analysis showed that 'Dynamite', 'Map of the Soul' and 'Billboard' are the high-ranking phrases associated with the boy band group.

Not just in the Idol Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings, BTS comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook is in the top position in every other ranking in the last 12 months.

NCT has taken the second spot for the fourth consecutive month in a row in the Idol Brand Reputation Rankings. It has earned a brand reputation index of 5,115,736 for January. Whereas Seventeen is in third place with a brand index reputation of 4,613,058, an astounding 28.06 percent increase compared to the previous month.

Exo and The Boyz are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. GOT7, SHINee, Super Junior, MONSTRAX and NU'EST are in the next five places.

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.

Here is the Top 30 Ranking List:

1) BTS

2) NCT

3) SEVENTEEN

4) EXO

5) The Boyz

6) GOT7

7) SHINee

8) Super Junior

9) MONSTA X

10) NU'EST

11) TXT

12) Stray Kids

13) TREASURE

14) ASTRO

15) ATEEZ

16) INFINITE

17) CRAVITY

18) BIGBANG

19) ONF

20) VIXX

21) Block B

22) Golden Child

23) WINNER

24) BTOB

25) TVXQ

26) TOO

27) VICTON

28) PENTAGON

29) AB6IX

30) SF9