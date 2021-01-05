A new Coca-Cola commercial reportedly from Indonesia had left fans wondering whether or not Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin had lent their voices for it. Since there was no formal announcement, people were confused even though the ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth) strongly felt that the trio had collaborated with the largest beverage manufacturer in the world.

Well, Big Hit Entertainment has now put an end to the speculations by stating that the BTS members have lent their voices for the commercial. "We confirm that BTS sang the song. It is true that they have recorded the global Coca-Cola commercial song," Korean Entertainment Company is quoted as saying in a statement by Koreaboo.

The commercial was out on 3 January and in no time the ad made it to the internet. Soon the band's fans online started speculating about the BTS members giving vocals to it. They pointed out that Jungkook's voice was heard in the beginning, while Jin's voice appears in the end with Jimin's voice in the background.

The crazy fans went to the extent of removing the music from the video and sharing it online. The clips and the commercial went viral even as the fans were debating about it on social media sites.

However, none of the BTS members physically appear in the clip, yet the fans could identify the voices of the singers. Check out the commercial below:

Initially, there was confusion because it was said that X Ambassadors had sung the song, but upon close observation, it became clear that the voices used in the commercial were different from the songs sung by the band members.

"Wait you are telling me bts supposedly did cover of Jungle by X Ambassadors for Coca Cola commercial??? I need the full version right now omg," a fan responded to X Ambassadors collaborating with the beverage brand.

Some even raised question why the BTS was not given a proper credit in the ad.

BTS Registers 29th Win For "Dynamite"

The band has registered its 29 trophy for their chartbuster song 'Dynamite' on Music Bank's K Chart. With 3904 points, it has occupied the top place followed by its 'Life Goes On' in the second place with 2863 points and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon's 'What Do I Call You' number in the third place with 2,536 points.