The fans across the globe are looking forward for the day 2 of the 35 Golden Disc Award on Sunday, 10 January. The second day of the two-day ceremony will have the presence of some of the big names from the Korean music industry.

35th Golden Disc Awards
Watch the Day 2 of the 35th Golden Disc Awards event live online. Golden Disc Awards Twitter Account

Recap of the Day 1:
The first day was dedicated for the Digital Song Division. It was hosted by Lee Seung-gi and Park So-dam. Jong Hwa Park, Nu'est, Lee Seung Gi, Jessi, Noel, MAMAMOO, Hwasa, Oh My Girl, Love Killa, Lim Young-woong, ITZY, Changmo, Loona and The Boyz entertained the audience with their performances. Check out the Winners' List of the first day:

Day 2:
The day two is dedicated to the physical sales and Sung Si-kyung and Lee Da-hee will be host for event. BTS, IU, GOT7, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TWICE, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, TXT, (G)-IDLE, Im Young Woong, Lee Seung Gi, Rain, Park Ji Chan, and Park Jin Young are the celebrity performers.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Details:
The two-day event will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4 at 3:50 pm KST. It will be streamed online in the below-mentioned platforms in different countries.

- Digital broadcast streaming for Korea : Go to U+ Idol Live
- Digital broadcast streaming for Japan : Go to GYAO!
- Digital broadcast streaming for Taiwan : Go to Hami Video
- Digital broadcast streaming for China : Go to QQ Music
- Digital broadcast streaming for Vietnam and Thailand : Go to Pops (at www.pops.vn or https://pops.tv/th/)
- Digital Streaming for North and Latin America : Go to Livecon.TV

Except for the above countries, netizens can watch it on the official YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards, but it will be live delayed for 3 hours.

Nomination List:

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

  • AB6IX – "VIVID"
  • ATEEZ – "ZERO : FEVER Part.1"
  • Baekhyun – "Delight"
  • BLACKPINK – "THE ALBUM"
  • BTS – "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7"
  • CRAVITY – "HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2."
  • EXO – "OBSESSION"
  • EXO-SC – "1 Billion Views"
  • GOT7 – "DYE"
  • ITZY – "Not Shy"
  • IU – "Love poem"
  • Kai – "KAI"
  • Kang Daniel – "MAGENTA"
  • Kim Ho Joong – "We Are Family"
  • MAMAMOO – "TRAVEL"
  • MONSTA X – "FATAL LOVE"
  • NCT – "RESONANCE Pt.1"
  • NCT 127 – "NCT #127 Neo Zone"
  • NU'EST – "The Table"
  • Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – "Monster"
  • SEVENTEEN – "Heng:garæ"
  • Stray Kids – "IN生 (IN LIFE)"
  • Suho – "Self-Portrait
  • Super Junior-K.R.Y – "When We Were Us"
  • SuperM – "Super One"
  • Taemin – "Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1"
  • TXT – "The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY"
  • TWICE – "MORE & MORE"
  • Wonho – "Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me"
  • WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – "EQUAL"

Rookie Artist of the Year

  • CRAVITY
  • DRIPPIN
  • ENHYPEN
  • H&D
  • Kim Ho Joong
  • Lee Eun Sang
  • MCND
  • Sin Ye Young
  • TOO
  • TREASURE
  • WEi

Popularity Award

  • Apink
  • ATEEZ
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • CRAVITY
  • Davichi
  • ENHYPEN
  • EXO
  • GOT7
  • ITZY
  • IU
  • Kang Daniel
  • Kim Ho Joong
  • Lee Hi
  • Lim Young Woong
  • MAMAMOO
  • MONSTA X
  • NCT
  • NU'EST
  • Oh My Girl
  • Park Jin Young
  • Red Velvet
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • Sunmi
  • Super Junior-K.R.Y.
  • TREASURE
  • TWICE
  • TXT
  • Zico