The fans across the globe are looking forward for the day 2 of the 35 Golden Disc Award on Sunday, 10 January. The second day of the two-day ceremony will have the presence of some of the big names from the Korean music industry.
Recap of the Day 1:
The first day was dedicated for the Digital Song Division. It was hosted by Lee Seung-gi and Park So-dam. Jong Hwa Park, Nu'est, Lee Seung Gi, Jessi, Noel, MAMAMOO, Hwasa, Oh My Girl, Love Killa, Lim Young-woong, ITZY, Changmo, Loona and The Boyz entertained the audience with their performances. Check out the Winners' List of the first day:
Day 2:
The day two is dedicated to the physical sales and Sung Si-kyung and Lee Da-hee will be host for event. BTS, IU, GOT7, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TWICE, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, TXT, (G)-IDLE, Im Young Woong, Lee Seung Gi, Rain, Park Ji Chan, and Park Jin Young are the celebrity performers.
Broadcast and Live Streaming Details:
The two-day event will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4 at 3:50 pm KST. It will be streamed online in the below-mentioned platforms in different countries.
- Digital broadcast streaming for Korea : Go to U+ Idol Live
- Digital broadcast streaming for Japan : Go to GYAO!
- Digital broadcast streaming for Taiwan : Go to Hami Video
- Digital broadcast streaming for China : Go to QQ Music
- Digital broadcast streaming for Vietnam and Thailand : Go to Pops (at www.pops.vn or https://pops.tv/th/)
- Digital Streaming for North and Latin America : Go to Livecon.TV
Except for the above countries, netizens can watch it on the official YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards, but it will be live delayed for 3 hours.
Nomination List:
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- AB6IX – "VIVID"
- ATEEZ – "ZERO : FEVER Part.1"
- Baekhyun – "Delight"
- BLACKPINK – "THE ALBUM"
- BTS – "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7"
- CRAVITY – "HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2."
- EXO – "OBSESSION"
- EXO-SC – "1 Billion Views"
- GOT7 – "DYE"
- ITZY – "Not Shy"
- IU – "Love poem"
- Kai – "KAI"
- Kang Daniel – "MAGENTA"
- Kim Ho Joong – "We Are Family"
- MAMAMOO – "TRAVEL"
- MONSTA X – "FATAL LOVE"
- NCT – "RESONANCE Pt.1"
- NCT 127 – "NCT #127 Neo Zone"
- NU'EST – "The Table"
- Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – "Monster"
- SEVENTEEN – "Heng:garæ"
- Stray Kids – "IN生 (IN LIFE)"
- Suho – "Self-Portrait
- Super Junior-K.R.Y – "When We Were Us"
- SuperM – "Super One"
- Taemin – "Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1"
- TXT – "The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY"
- TWICE – "MORE & MORE"
- Wonho – "Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me"
- WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – "EQUAL"
Rookie Artist of the Year
- CRAVITY
- DRIPPIN
- ENHYPEN
- H&D
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lee Eun Sang
- MCND
- Sin Ye Young
- TOO
- TREASURE
- WEi
Popularity Award
- Apink
- ATEEZ
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CRAVITY
- Davichi
- ENHYPEN
- EXO
- GOT7
- ITZY
- IU
- Kang Daniel
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lee Hi
- Lim Young Woong
- MAMAMOO
- MONSTA X
- NCT
- NU'EST
- Oh My Girl
- Park Jin Young
- Red Velvet
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Sunmi
- Super Junior-K.R.Y.
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- Zico