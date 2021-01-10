The fans across the globe are looking forward for the day 2 of the 35 Golden Disc Award on Sunday, 10 January. The second day of the two-day ceremony will have the presence of some of the big names from the Korean music industry.

Recap of the Day 1:

The first day was dedicated for the Digital Song Division. It was hosted by Lee Seung-gi and Park So-dam. Jong Hwa Park, Nu'est, Lee Seung Gi, Jessi, Noel, MAMAMOO, Hwasa, Oh My Girl, Love Killa, Lim Young-woong, ITZY, Changmo, Loona and The Boyz entertained the audience with their performances. Check out the Winners' List of the first day:

Day 2:

The day two is dedicated to the physical sales and Sung Si-kyung and Lee Da-hee will be host for event. BTS, IU, GOT7, NCT 127, Stray Kids, TWICE, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, TXT, (G)-IDLE, Im Young Woong, Lee Seung Gi, Rain, Park Ji Chan, and Park Jin Young are the celebrity performers.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Details:

The two-day event will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2 and JTBC 4 at 3:50 pm KST. It will be streamed online in the below-mentioned platforms in different countries.

- Digital broadcast streaming for Korea : Go to U+ Idol Live

- Digital broadcast streaming for Japan : Go to GYAO!

- Digital broadcast streaming for Taiwan : Go to Hami Video

- Digital broadcast streaming for China : Go to QQ Music

- Digital broadcast streaming for Vietnam and Thailand : Go to Pops (at www.pops.vn or https://pops.tv/th/)

- Digital Streaming for North and Latin America : Go to Livecon.TV

Except for the above countries, netizens can watch it on the official YouTube channel of the Golden Disc Awards, but it will be live delayed for 3 hours.

Nomination List:

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

AB6IX – "VIVID"

ATEEZ – "ZERO : FEVER Part.1"

Baekhyun – "Delight"

BLACKPINK – "THE ALBUM"

BTS – "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7"

CRAVITY – "HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2."

EXO – "OBSESSION"

EXO-SC – "1 Billion Views"

GOT7 – "DYE"

ITZY – "Not Shy"

IU – "Love poem"

Kai – "KAI"

Kang Daniel – "MAGENTA"

Kim Ho Joong – "We Are Family"

MAMAMOO – "TRAVEL"

MONSTA X – "FATAL LOVE"

NCT – "RESONANCE Pt.1"

NCT 127 – "NCT #127 Neo Zone"

NU'EST – "The Table"

Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – "Monster"

SEVENTEEN – "Heng:garæ"

Stray Kids – "IN生 (IN LIFE)"

Suho – "Self-Portrait

Super Junior-K.R.Y – "When We Were Us"

SuperM – "Super One"

Taemin – "Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1"

TXT – "The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY"

TWICE – "MORE & MORE"

Wonho – "Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me"

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – "EQUAL"

Rookie Artist of the Year

CRAVITY

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

H&D

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Eun Sang

MCND

Sin Ye Young

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

Popularity Award