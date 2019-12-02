With just a day left for the 21st Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), CJ E&M released new details about the ceremony. The organisers recently confirmed that Park Bo Gum will be hosting the show. The organisers also revealed that K-Pop fans from various parts of the world can watch the event live from home through various channels, including the official social media pages of Mwave.
Some of the popular Korean artists expected to perform at the annual event include Park Jin Young, Dua Lipa, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Kai, Chen, Suho, Lisa, Rose, Jennie, Momo, Sana and Mina. K-Pop fans can also look forward to a special performance by MAMAMOO at MAMA 2019.
Date, Venue and Host:
Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019 will be held at the Nagoya Dome in Japan on December 4. The star-studded event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4pm KST, which will be followed by the award ceremony at 6pm KST.
The show will be hosted by popular Korean actor Park Bo Gum. A source from his agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed the news to Xportsnews on Monday. According to the source, the actor decided to be a part of the show for a cultural exchange with Japan.
Initially, it was reported that Bo Gum declined the offer to host the annual event due to the ongoing political tension between Japan and South Korea. But then, he agreed to host the show as he thought a cultural exchange could be helpful in calming the ongoing tension between Japan and South Korea, the source said.
Celebrity Lineup:
The popular K-Pop bands to attend the star-studded event include BTS, GOT7, MAMAMOO, TWICE, MONSTAX, SEVENTEEN and Chungha. Other pop stars to attend the show include Dua Lipa and Park Jin Young. Rookie artists TXT, ITZY, ONEUS, ATEEZ and Way V have also confirmed their presence at the event.
Live Stream Details:
The red carpet arrivals can be streamed on Mwave.me and can be watched online on the official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. Meanwhile, the award ceremony will be streamed live on Mwave.me and the YouTube channel Mnet K-Pop.
The K-Pop fans in Korea can also watch the award ceremony live on Mnet and Tving. In Singapore, the show will be streamed on Toggle and tvN Asia. In Malaysia and Thailand, the live telecast will be through tvN Asia and JOOX.
Nomination List:
- Artist of the year - AB6IX, ATEEZ, Baekhyun, BLACKPINK, BTS, BVNDIT, Cherry Bullet, Chungha, EVERGLOW, EXO, GFRIEND, GOT7, Heize, Hwasa, ITZY, IZ*ONE, Jennie, Jeon Somi, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NCT 127, Park Hyo Shin, Paul Kim, Red Velvet, Rocket Punch, SEVENTEEN, Song Moni, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, TXT, X1.
- Song of the year - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love by AKMU, 180 Degree by BEN, Kill This Love by BLACKPINK, Bom by BOL4, Beautuful Pain by BTOB, Boy With Luv by BTS, BAND by Changmo, Kim Hyo Eun, Hash Swan and ASH ISLAND, Beautiful Goodbye by Chen, Gotta Go by Chungha, NAPPA by Crush, Unspoken Words by Davichi, Time of Our Life by DAY6, LOVEDRUNK by Epik High, Tempo by EXO, Sunrise by GFRIEND, Senorita by (G) I – DLE, ECLIPSE by GOT7, Remember Me by Gummy, We All Lie by Ha Jin, SHE'S FINE and We don't talk together by Heize, TWIT by Hwasa, Violeta by IZ*ONE, Karaoke and Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers by Jang Bum Joon, Drunk On Love by Jang Hye Jin and Yoon Min Soo, For Lovers Who Hesitate and Take My Hand by JANNABI, SOLO by Jennie, Begin Again by Kim Jae Hwan, Song Request by Lee Sora, After You've Gone by M.C the MAX, gogobebe by MAMAMOO, Aliigator by Monsta X, Rooftop by N.Flying, Let's Part by NELL, BET BET by NU'EST, Spring by Park Bom, So Long by Paul Kim, Zimzalabim by Red Velvet, Fear by SEVENTEEN, FIANCE by Song Mino, Rain Drop by Soyou and OVAN, LALALAY by Sunmi, Want by Taemin, Four Seasons by Taeyeon, FANCY by TWICE, MILLIONS by WINNER, Taste by Woo Won Jae.
- Best Collaboration – Soyou and OVAN for Rain Drop, Lee Sora for Song Request, Yoon Min Soo and Jang Hye Jin for Drunk On Love, Heize for We don't talk together, Hash Swan, Changmo, Kim Hyo Eun and ASH ISLAND for BAND.
- Best OST – So Long by Paul Kim, Take My Hand by JANNABI, Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers by Jand Bum Joon, We All Lie by Ha Jin, Remember Me by Gummy.
- Best Band Performance – DAY6 for Time of Our Life, N.Flying for Rooftop, JANNABI for For Lovers Who Hesitate, NELL for Let's Part and M.C the MAX for After You've Gone.
- Best Hip Hop and Urban Music – Taste by Woo Won Jae, SHE'S FINE by Heize, FIANCE by Song Mino, LOVEDRUNK BY Epik High and NAPPA by Crush.
- Best Vocal Performance Group – BOL4 for Bom, WINNER for MILLIONS, BTOB for Beautiful Pain, MAMAMOO for gogobebe, Davichi for Unspoken Words and AKMU for How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love.
- Best Vocal Performance Solo – Taeyeon for Four Seasons, Chen for Beautiful goodbye, BEN for 180 Degree, Jang Bum Joon for Karaoke, Park Bom for Spring and Kim Jae Hwan for Begin Again.
- Best Dance Performance Male Group - BTS for Boy With Luv, EXO for Tempo, GOT7 for ECLIPSE, MONSTA X for Alligator, NU'EST for BET BET and SEVENTEEN for Fear.
- Best Dance Performance Female Group - BLACKPINK for Kill This Love, GFRIEND for Sunrise, (G)I-DLE for Senorita, IZ*ONE for Violeta, Red Velvet for Zimzalabim and TWICE for FANCY.
- Best Dance Performance Solo - Chungha for Gotta Go, Hwasa for TWIT, Jennie for SOLO, Sunmi for LALALAY and Taemin for WANT.
- Best Male Group - BTS, EXO, GOT7, MONSTA X, NCT 127 and SEVENTEEN.
- Best Female Group – BLACKPINK, GFRIEND, IZ*ONE, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet and TWICE.
- Best Male Artist – Baekhyun, Park Hyo Shin, Paul Kim, Song Mino and Taemin.
- Best Female Artist – Chungha, Heize, Hwasa, Jennie and Taeyeon.
- Best New Male Artist - AB6IX, ATEEZ, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, TXT and X1.
- Best New Female Artist – BVNDIT, Cherry Bullet, EVERGLOW, ITZY, Jeon Somi and Rocket Punch.
- Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 - AB6IX, AKMU, ATEEZ, BEN, BLACKPINK, BOL4, BTOB, BTS, BVNDIT, Cherry Bullet, Chungha, Crush, Davichi, DAY6, Epik High, EVERGLOW, EXO, GFRIEND, (G)I-DLE, GOT7, Heize, ITZY, IZ*ONE, Jang Bum Joon, JANNABI, Jeon Somi, Kang Daniel, Kim Jae Hwan, MAMAMOO, M.C the MAX, MONSTA X, NCT 127, NELL, N.Flying, NU'EST, Park Bom, Park Hyo Shin, Paul Kim, Red Velvet, Rocket Punch, SEVENTEEN, Sunmi, Taemin, Taeyeon, TWICE, TXT, WINNER, Woo Won Jae and X1.