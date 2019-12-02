With just a day left for the 21st Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), CJ E&M released new details about the ceremony. The organisers recently confirmed that Park Bo Gum will be hosting the show. The organisers also revealed that K-Pop fans from various parts of the world can watch the event live from home through various channels, including the official social media pages of Mwave.

Some of the popular Korean artists expected to perform at the annual event include Park Jin Young, Dua Lipa, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Kai, Chen, Suho, Lisa, Rose, Jennie, Momo, Sana and Mina. K-Pop fans can also look forward to a special performance by MAMAMOO at MAMA 2019.

Date, Venue and Host:

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019 will be held at the Nagoya Dome in Japan on December 4. The star-studded event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4pm KST, which will be followed by the award ceremony at 6pm KST.

The show will be hosted by popular Korean actor Park Bo Gum. A source from his agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed the news to Xportsnews on Monday. According to the source, the actor decided to be a part of the show for a cultural exchange with Japan.

Initially, it was reported that Bo Gum declined the offer to host the annual event due to the ongoing political tension between Japan and South Korea. But then, he agreed to host the show as he thought a cultural exchange could be helpful in calming the ongoing tension between Japan and South Korea, the source said.

Celebrity Lineup:

The popular K-Pop bands to attend the star-studded event include BTS, GOT7, MAMAMOO, TWICE, MONSTAX, SEVENTEEN and Chungha. Other pop stars to attend the show include Dua Lipa and Park Jin Young. Rookie artists TXT, ITZY, ONEUS, ATEEZ and Way V have also confirmed their presence at the event.

Live Stream Details:

The red carpet arrivals can be streamed on Mwave.me and can be watched online on the official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. Meanwhile, the award ceremony will be streamed live on Mwave.me and the YouTube channel Mnet K-Pop.

The K-Pop fans in Korea can also watch the award ceremony live on Mnet and Tving. In Singapore, the show will be streamed on Toggle and tvN Asia. In Malaysia and Thailand, the live telecast will be through tvN Asia and JOOX.

Nomination List: