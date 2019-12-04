Live

The biggest award show of the Korean music industry, Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019, begins at the Nagoya Dome in Japan with the red carpet arrivals. Popular artists from the entertainment world, including the members of BTS and TWICE, are expected to showcase their best performances at the annual event.

The star-studded event will be hosted by actor Park Bo Gum. He is hosting the show for the third consecutive year. The celebrity lineup for this year include GOT7, MAMAMOO, MONSTAX, SEVENTEEN and CHUNG HA.

Check out all the latest updates for MAMA 2019 as and when it happens below: