The winners of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019 have been announced. Some of the popular K-Pop bands who took home awards tonight include BTS, TWICE, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO and GOT7.
BTS bagged eight awards at the ceremony, including the album of the year award, and Twice received four awards. Other winners of the year include Gummy for the OST Remember Me and CHUNG HA for her solo dance performance in Gotta GO.
Here is the complete list of winners for MAMA 2019:
- Artist of the year – BTS
- Album of the year - BTS
- Song of the year - BTS
- Best Collaboration – Lee Sora and BTS Suga for Song Request
- Best OST – Remember Me by Gummy
- Best Band Performance – JANNABI for For Lovers Who Hesitate
- Best Hip Hop and Urban Music – Heize for She's Fine
- Best Vocal Performance Group –Bolbbalgan4 for Bom.
- International Favourite Artist – Dua Lipa
- Best Vocal Performance Solo – Taeyeon for Four Seasons
- Best Dance Performance Male Group – BTS for Boy With Luv
- Best Dance Performance Female Group - TWICE for FANCY.
- Best Dance Performance Solo - Chungha for Gotta Go.
- Best Male Group - BTS.
- Best Female Group –TWICE
- Best Male Artist – Baekhyun.
- Cellreturn Best Female Artist –CHUNG HA
- Best New Asian Artist - WAYV
- Best New Male Artist - TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- BEST World Performance Group – Monsta X
- Favourite Vocal Performance – MAMAMOO for gogobebe
- Favourite Dance Performance – GOT7 for ECLIPSE
- Qoo10 Favourite Female Artist - TWICE
- Qoo10 Favourite Male Artist – BTS
- Best New Female Artist – ITZY
- Worldwide Icon of the Year - BTS
Best Composer of the year – Pdogg
- Best Asian Artist Japan – Aimyon
- Best Asian Artist Mandarin – Li Ronghao
- Best Asian Artist Thailand – NONT TANONT
- Best Asian Artist Indonesia – ANDMESH KAMALENG
- Best Asian Artist Vietnam – Hoang Thuy Linh
- Breakthrough Achievement - SEVENTEEN
- Best Executive Producer of the year – Bang Si Hyuk
- Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 – BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, BLACKPINK, EXO and X1.