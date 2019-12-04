The winners of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019 have been announced. Some of the popular K-Pop bands who took home awards tonight include BTS, TWICE, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO and GOT7.

BTS bagged eight awards at the ceremony, including the album of the year award, and Twice received four awards. Other winners of the year include Gummy for the OST Remember Me and CHUNG HA for her solo dance performance in Gotta GO.

Here is the complete list of winners for MAMA 2019: