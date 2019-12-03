The popular K-Pop boy band, BTS, has spilled some details about their onstage performance at Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2019 in a teaser video released for the award night. The two-minute-long clip begins with a shot of the young Korean heartthrobs greeting their fans worldwide, who are popularly known as the Army. Then, the clip focuses on Jin who says that he really feels like the end of the year is approaching fast as they prepare for their MAMA performance.

Shortly, Jimin takes over and says that they have been a lot through this year. So, it will be good to go for a trip before the show, he adds. Quickly, V says that he wants to go to space and Jungkook wants to travel randomly as he marks 130911 as coordinate. "If I can go anywhere and everywhere best of the best I want to time travel to the future," says Jin.

'We do have a reason for saying that'

Then, the BTS members reveal that there is a reason for them to say all these things. "We do have a reason for saying that...Army did you guys notice it?" says Suga. He adds that there were spoilers about their MAMA performance hidden within the words used by the members.

Immediately, BTS Army started guessing about their favourite K-Pop band's performance at the award night. While a Twitter user wrote, "130911 is when the O!RUL8,2? mini album came out!!!! Are we getting N.O for MAMA this year?!?!?!?!?" another follower stated, "Omg if this is true...There might definitely be something like that...They used N.O intro during their performance at the MMA."

A social media user also said the young heartthrobs might hint about their next project at MAMA 2019. "#Space is mikrokosmos or pluto hm I mean universe like yesterday when they perform mikrokosmos ...130911 = N.O so it's mean we got "O! RUL8, 2?" for bts mama...#Future is mean hint for next album," the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the teaser below: