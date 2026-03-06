Love Phobia Episode 6: What is in Store for Yoon Bi Ah, Han Sun Ho?

Love Phobia episode 6 will air on U+ Mobile TV on Friday (March 6) at 11:00 pm KST. The romantic comedy drama starring Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun Jin will revolve around the romantic relationship between Yoon Bi Ah and Han Sun Ho. According to the production team, the couple will enjoy a date together in the upcoming episode.

The newly released stills capture the affectionate and sweet moments between Bi Ah and Sun Ho. A photo features them busy playing games at an arcade, while another image captures the happiness on their faces. There is also a photo that hints at troubled moments for the onscreen couple. It captures the anxiety in their faces as they stand in front of Bi Ah's apartment.

The production team has teased new challenges for Bi Ah and her webtoon studio. According to the producers, a dark shadow targets It's You, creating trouble for the company. They shared that Bi Ah would become a target of the attacks, and the situation could become worse in the upcoming episode.

People in Korea can watch Love Phobia on TV or stream it on U+ Mobile TV and Lifetime. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Love Phobia:

US - 10:00 am

Canada - 10:00 am

Australia - 12:00 am

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 11:00 pm

Mexico - 8:00 am

Brazil - 11:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 5:00 pm

India - 7:30 pm

Indonesia - 9:00 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 10:00 pm

Europe - 4:00 pm

France - 4:00 pm

Spain - 4:00 pm

UK - 3:00 pm

South Africa - 4:00 pm

The miniseries will premiere on U+ Mobile TV on Thursday (February 19) at 11:00 pm KST. Episode 1 introduced Yeonwoo as Yoon Bi A, CEO of It's You. Kim Hyun Jin appears in the mini-series as Han Seon Ho, a romance novelist. The romantic comedy science fiction drama revolves around the complicated relationship between them. The K-drama also stars Jo Yun Seo as Seol Jae Hee, Bi A's best friend. Choi Byung Chan will portray Han Baek Ho, Seon Ho's brother. Im Ji Eun will play Yang Sun Ae, Bi A's mother.

The supporting cast members are Lee Ji Hae as Song Ji Young, Kim Ki Nam as Kim Kyung Tae, Han Kyu Min as Kang San, Hwang Ha Jung as Hong Ju Yeon, and Kim So Ha as Shin Yoo Kyung. Screenwriter Lee Se Ryeong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Wang Hye Ryeong directed it.

The story of Love Phobia began after Bi A, the CEO of an AI-powered dating app called It's You, met Sun Ho, a novelist who is deeply emotional. Together, they will try to find love. A preview video teases the blossoming romance between Bi A and Yeonwoo. It shows how a romance novelist unexpectedly gets entangled with the CEO. Although he tries his best to keep a distance from the CEO, the novelist ends up developing romantic feelings for her.

Meanwhile, a set of teaser images introduces viewers to Seol Jae Hee and Han Baek Ho. As Bi A's best friend, Jae Hee is the heart and soul of the AI dating app. She is known for her excellent employee management and outstanding performance. Her life takes an unexpected turn after Baek Ho joins the company. With his charming looks and sparkling eyes, Baek Ho captures the attention of everybody at It's You. In the photos, he radiates bright energy with his cheerful smile and deep dimples.