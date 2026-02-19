Love Phobia: Meet the Cast of New Romantic Comedy Drama

Love Phobia is a new romantic comedy drama that revolves around the complicated relationship between an emotionally detached CEO and a romance novelist. Screenwriter Lee Se Ryeong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Wang Hye Ryeong directed it.

The mini-series, starring Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun Jin, will premiere on U+ Mobile TV on Wednesday (February 19) at 11:00 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Yeonwoo as Yoon Bi A, an emotionally detached CEO. Kim Hyun Jin will appear in the mini-series as Han Seon Ho, a romance novelist.

The K-drama also stars Jo Yun Seo as Seol Jae Hee, Bi A's best friend. Choi Byung Chan will portray Han Baek Ho, Seon Ho's brother. Im Ji Eun will play Yang Sun Ae, Bi A's mother. The supporting cast members are Lee Ji Hae as Song Ji Young, Kim Ki Nam as Kim Kyung Tae, Han Kyu Min as Kang San, Hwang Ha Jung as Hong Ju Yeon, and Kim So Ha as Shin Yoo Kyung.

The story of Love Phobia begins after Bi A, the CEO of an AI-powered dating app called It's You, meets Sun Ho, a novelist who is in tune with his emotions. The newly released stills tease their first meeting inside an elevator after Sun Ho steps into the same elevator as Bi Ah. A photo captures Sun Ho's discomfort after seeing Bi Ah. Episode 1 will reveal the reason for the tension between them in their first meeting.

Meet Love Phobia Cast:

Yeonwoo - The former member of K-pop girl group Momoland has appeared in several hit K-dramas, including The Tale of Lady Ok, Cheat on Me If You Can, Dali & Cocky Prince, and Pegasus Market. Her real name is Lee Da Bin. Through Love Phobia, Yeonwoo is returning to small screens after a year.

Kim Hyun Jin - The actor and model has a handful of hit dramas to his name. A few of them are I Dol I, Nice to Not Meet You, Crushology 101, and Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale. After watching him as private investigator Park Chung Jae in the ENA drama I Dol I, his fans are waiting to see him as romance novelist Han Seon Ho in Love Phobia.

Jo Yun Seo - The South Korean actress is returning to the small screens after two years. Some of her television drama projects are Welcome to Samdal-ri, Grand Prince, Entertainer, Love on a Rooftop, and Tears of Heaven.

Choi Byung Chan - The singer and actor was a former member of the South Korean boy band Victon. He is also returning to the small screen after a two-year hiatus. Byung Chan was part of a few hit K-dramas, including The King's Affection and Business Proposal.

Im Ji Eun - The South Korean actress, who will portray Yang Sun Ae, Bi A's mother, is returning to the small screens after a decade. Her last television drama project was SBS daily drama You Are a Gift, which aired between June 13 and November 24, 2016.