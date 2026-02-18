Love Phobia to Premiere on Wednesday; A Complete Guide to Yeonwoo, Kim Hyun Jin Starrer Drama

Love Phobia, the romantic comedy drama starring Yeonwoo and Kim Hyun Jin, will premiere on U+ Mobile TV on Wednesday (February 19) at 11:00 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Yeonwoo as Yoon Bi A, an emotionally detached CEO. Kim Hyun Jin will appear in the mini-series as Han Seon Ho, a romance novelist.

The romantic comedy science fiction drama revolves around the complicated relationship between an emotionally detached CEO and a romance novelist. The K-drama also stars Jo Yun Seo as Seol Jae Hee, Bi A's best friend. Choi Byung Chan will portray Han Baek Ho, Seon Ho's brother. Im Ji Eun will play Yang Sun Ae, Bi A's mother.

The supporting cast members are Lee Ji Hae as Song Ji Young, Kim Ki Nam as Kim Kyung Tae, Han Kyu Min as Kang San, Hwang Ha Jung as Hong Ju Yeon, and Kim So Ha as Shin Yoo Kyung. Screenwriter Lee Se Ryeong wrote the script for this mini-series, and Wang Hye Ryeong directed it.

The story of Love Phobia begins after Bi A, the CEO of an AI-powered dating app called It's You, meets Sun Ho, a novelist. Together, they will try to find love. A preview video teases the blossoming romance between Bi A and Yeonwoo. It shows how a romance novelist unexpectedly gets entangled with the CEO. Although he tries his best to keep a distance from the CEO, the novelist ends up developing romantic feelings for her.

Meanwhile, a set of teaser images introduces viewers to Seol Jae Hee and Han Baek Ho. As Bi A's best friend, Jae Hee is the heart and soul of the AI dating app. She is known for her excellent employee management and outstanding performance. Her life takes an unexpected turn after Baek Ho joins the company.

With his charming looks and sparkling eyes, Baek Ho captures the attention of everybody at It's You. In the photos, he radiates bright energy with his cheerful smile and deep dimples. K-drama fans would get more details about Baek Ho and his romantic relationship with Jae Hee in the premiere episode.

People in Korea can watch Love Phobia on TV or stream it on U+ Mobile TV and Lifetime. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

