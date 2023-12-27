Lisa Drops Festive Bombshell with Britney Spears Cover, Sparks Rumor of Exit from YG

In a surprising turn of events, BLACKPINK's Lisa set the internet ablaze with her electrifying cover of Britney Spears' Christmas classic, "My Only Wish (This Year)," just a day after fellow bandmate Jennie's announcement of a solo venture.

Lisa, known for her K-pop prowess, infused the sugary sweet track with a dose of K-pop swag, transforming it into a dancefloor anthem ready to ignite holiday parties. Fans from both fandoms rejoiced, dubbing it the perfect 'queen meets queen' moment.

The timing of Lisa's cover release, amidst ongoing individual contract negotiations, has sparked speculation among fans. Many believe that the swift release suggests a newfound autonomy for the artists in their solo endeavors, no longer under the tight control of the management company.

On December 25, Lisa dropped a bombshell on her Instagram, sharing a retro-styled picture captioned, "Christmas present for my BLINKS. Have a wonderful holiday." The resemblance to Jennie's black and white canvas cover picture for her solo label OA did not go unnoticed, fueling discussions about potential management changes.

Fans took to Reddit to express their thoughts, with one user stating, "So now that her solo stuff is not being managed by YG Entertainment anymore, she immediately releases her first-ever song cover on YouTube? YGE was probably holding her back then. I'm glad she's more free now!" Another user drew parallels between Lisa's announcement and Jennie's, further intensifying speculation.

While Lisa has yet to officially confirm details about her solo project, the overwhelming support and affection pouring in for her Christmas cover on YouTube signal an exciting chapter for the K-pop star. As fans eagerly await more information, Lisa's rendition of Britney Spears' "My Only Wish (This Year)" continues to turn up the heat on the festive music scene.

Britney Spears' "My Only Wish (This Year)" is a cherished Christmas song in the teen pop genre, originally featured on the Christmas compilation album Platinum Christmas. The track revolves around Spears' wish to Santa Claus for a romantic partner during the holidays, characterized by its infectious, danceable vibe and upbeat tempo complemented by basic instruments.