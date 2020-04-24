Given the present scenario, nothing could be more heart-breaking for a person to share its name with a pandemic that has infected over 2.7 million people globally and killed more than 190,000. Bullied for his name, eight-year-old Corona De Vries from Gold Coast in Queensland, found a new friend in Hollywood actor Tom Hanks.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19 has infected 6,667 people and killed 76, in Australia. Tom Hanks was the first Hollywood celebrity to have been infected during his shoot for an upcoming film, in Australia.

Corona De Vries bullied for his name

In a letter written to the two-times Academy Award winner, the eight-year-old revealed that he was bullied because of his name. The boy said, that even though he loved his name, being bullied at school, and being called 'coronavirus', made him sad and angry.

According to Channel 7 News, Corona enquired about Hank's well-being in the letter sent to him:: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus. Are you ok?" Corona then proceeded to share his story with the actor.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus during the production of a film based on the life of Elvis Presley, in Australia. Following their results, the couple was placed in a 14-day quarantine at a beach resort by the Australian health authorities. At the end of the quarantine period, the couple returned to their Los Angeles-based home.

Tom Hanks gift to Corona is 'Corona'

Touched by the story and compassion of the eight-year-old, the Forrest Gump star not only wrote back to him but also presented him with his treasured retro typewriter, Corona. According to The New York Times, in a letter, typed on the same typewriter, sent to the boy, Hanks wrote: "Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!".

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona -- like the ring around the sun, a crown. I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back." At the end of the letter, Hanks handwrote: "P.S. You got a friend in ME!"

Interestingly, it is the same typewriter, which Hanks had taken to the Gold Coast during the shoot of his film. In an Instagram post five weeks ago, Hanks had posted the picture of the typewriter with a caption: "Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx," he continued.