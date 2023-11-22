K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has reportedly extended its contract with the renowned K-pop agency, YG Entertainment. The news, while still awaiting official confirmation, has sparked anticipation among fans as it puts to rest months of speculation surrounding the future of these chart-topping artists.

The news follows months of speculation surrounding the future of 'Pretty Savage' vocalists, with their initial contracts expiring in August. YG Entertainment, in a statement released recently, acknowledged the ongoing discussions with the members about the extension, heightening anticipation among fans worldwide.

Negotiations, as reported by Munhwa Ilbo, are progressing positively for "group-based" activities, with contracts for two members already secured. Simultaneously, there are indications of potential individual pursuits within the agency, suggesting that members may explore solo careers while remaining affiliated with BLACKPINK.

The initial exclusive contracts faced challenges, with some members expressing a desire to delve into individual projects alongside their group activities. External agencies sought to attract BLACKPINK members with lucrative offers, reaching into the tens of billions of won. However, certain members believe that aligning with YG Entertainment, the force behind BLACKPINK's success, is the most effective path forward. Ongoing discussions between these members and YG Entertainment are actively taking place.

Addressing the ongoing negotiations, YG Entertainment released a statement on November 15, stating, "Negotiations for a new exclusive contract with the artists are in progress. The final results will be announced through subsequent disclosures of key management matters related to investment decisions."

While awaiting official confirmation, the renewed contract signifies not only the continuation of BLACKPINK but also introduces the potential for individual pursuits within YG Entertainment . This development holds promise for BLINKS globally, eagerly anticipating exciting new chapters in BLACKPINK's journey under the continued partnership with YG Entertainment. As the negotiation unfolds, fans remain on the edge of their seats, ready to celebrate the group's ongoing success and potential.