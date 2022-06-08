Leaked Voicemail Reveals Joe Biden Offering Unconditional Support to Son Hunter Biden 2 Days Before He Was Videoed Naked With Prostitute

Two days before Hunter Biden was captured on video brandishing a handgun in the company of a nude sex worker, his father Joe Biden was heard offering him unconditional support for whatever he did. President Joe Biden, reportedly, left a voicemail message for his son Hunter in which he can be heard saying, "I'm here, no matter what you need."

The President has time and again been questioned about his knowledge of his son's illicit affairs, drug possession, foreign dealings and association with prostitutes that have emerged over the years through leaked emails and videos. Moreover, the voicemail message comes amid Joe Biden's call for massive gun restrictions in the country.

Blind Love for Son

Radar Online, which first reported and published a graphic video where a naked Hunter is seen in the company of a prostitute and brandishing an illegally-obtained .38 caliber revolver, has now come up with yet another bombshell voicemail message.

This time, it's of the President himself who in the harrowing voicemail message is heard telling his pervert son, "I'm here, no matter what you need." The voicemail, according to the outlet, was left by Biden two days before Hunter was videoed with the prostitute.

"I called to tell you I love you," Joe Biden is heard saying. "I love you more than the whole world, pal. Going to get some help. I don't know what to do. I know you don't either. But I'm here, no matter what you need. No matter what you need," the worried father adds.

The audio message, together with police reports and information extracted from Hunter's laptop and iPhone, offers a gruesome picture of the President's out-of-control second son's activities between October 11 and October 23, 2018.

However, what's more shocking is the new voicemail message â€“ along with another 30 gigabyte of evidence â€“ that has been opened on a dataset that had been password encrypted on the laptop that was left in a Delaware repair shop up until now.

More Trouble

The files extracted from Hunter's laptop reveal his 12 days of craziness which began on October 11, 2018, when he hacked into sister-in-law Hallie Biden's phone and methodically scrutinized her call history, according to the papers.

Since the death of her husband, his older brother Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015, he and Hallie had been having an affair. However, Hunter seemed to have become driven by jealously by October 2018, and was anxious for proof that Hallie had been cheating on him.

He methodically studied her text messages, images, notes, phone logs, calendar, and over 120 voicemails seeking clues as to who her alleged boyfriend may be, according to the file dump.

A frantic Hunter â€“ who has a history of drug misuse and was dismissed from the Navy after testing positive for cocaine â€“ left a series of threatening messages to Hallie just hours later, accusing her of sleeping with his former Naval comrade David, according to phone records.

The next day Hunter submitted false reports and bought the .38 caliber revolver illegally from a Delaware store.

Although Joe Biden has time and again claimed that he didn't know anything about Hunter's spiral into drugs, prostitutes, and violence, the voicemail message proves that he at least knew something and was always there to shield his son.

In fact, Joe Biden sounds worried in the message. "I called to tell you I love you," he said in a worried voice. "I love you more than the whole world, pal. Going to get some help. I don't know what to do. I know you don't either. But I'm here, no matter what you need. No matter what you need." His voice cracks up toward the end as he holds back tears in the 21-second message. "I love you," he says at the end of the message.

However, Hunter didn't care about his father's worries and two days later videoed himself naked with a prostitute and flaunted his new handgun. Hunter has never been charged with any crime related to the illegal purchase of the firearm or its subsequent disposal in a waste receptacle near the high school.

Now, the release of Joe Biden's October 15 voicemail has prompted some to wonder how much the President knew about his son's drug and prostitute addiction â€“ and, more importantly, if he was aware Hunter had obtained a handgun illegally.